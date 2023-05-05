Paul Entrikin

Paul Entrikin

It’s 1898 again and just a few days before the sinking of the battleship Maine in Havana Harbor. That event triggered the Spanish American War. Or we might be living in the last few hours of the final voyage of the Lusitania liner in 1915. The sinking of the Lusitania turned the tide of public opinion and sent our doughboys “over there” in World War I. Could be it’s August 1964, the night before the Gulf of Tonkin incident unfolded and sent so many grandfathers to the no-win war in Vietnam. It may be 2003 again and Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction have just justified our war in Iraq.

In each of these instances, a half truth (or less) was the catalyst that led to war. Looking back, it’s clear that propaganda was spread about based on slender facts and big fat lies.

Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.