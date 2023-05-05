It’s 1898 again and just a few days before the sinking of the battleship Maine in Havana Harbor. That event triggered the Spanish American War. Or we might be living in the last few hours of the final voyage of the Lusitania liner in 1915. The sinking of the Lusitania turned the tide of public opinion and sent our doughboys “over there” in World War I. Could be it’s August 1964, the night before the Gulf of Tonkin incident unfolded and sent so many grandfathers to the no-win war in Vietnam. It may be 2003 again and Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction have just justified our war in Iraq.
In each of these instances, a half truth (or less) was the catalyst that led to war. Looking back, it’s clear that propaganda was spread about based on slender facts and big fat lies.
In each of these wars, the press marched in lockstep cadence to the drumbeat of the ruling administration’s agenda. The American public was rallied into wars by lies that filled the Arlington National Cemetery and emptied our treasury.
In 1898, few Americans could find Havana on a map or considered Spain more than a bullfight picador on the world stage. It took the battleship Maine incident to get our population stirred up for war with Spain. There is a pattern here that’s worth exploring.
What sank the battleship Maine is unknown to this day, but the slogan ”Remember the Maine” was absolutely an invention of the yellow press. The Lusitania had fair warning and was carrying war materials making it a legitimate U-boat target. The USS Maddox successfully drove off the North Vietnamese attack that we provoked to create the Gulf of Tonkin excuse for the war in Vietnam. Saddam’s use of chemical weapons was a violation of international law for sure, but his super gun, “Big Babylon,” was a pipe dream. It never fired a shot. And yet in every case, off to war we went convinced in the truthfulness of the narratives we were told.
Which brings us to the escalating war in Ukraine. We aren’t being told the truth about the actual military situation on the ground. We still haven’t been told what “victory” looks like. At this point, I doubt anyone knows. By now we should be alert enough to realize that neither our press nor our politicians are honest brokers of truth. We can be sure that during the most cruel of all human endeavors, war, we are being manipulated.
President Vladimir Putin can’t retreat politically from Ukraine and he can’t be defeated in a proxy-fought, non-nuclear war. The sheer difference in the scale of the human resources of Ukraine versus those of Russia and the geography of the battlefields (none in Russia) are obvious. This is not Russia’s Vietnam or their Afghanistan. If the war continues in its present proxy-form population size, logistics, and industrial capacity will ultimately win for Putin.
If Biden is actually committed to support Ukraine at all costs (including our soldiers' lives) as he says he is, the war in Ukraine will likely progress in one of three ways.
• One, NATO ground and air forces (mostly ours) join the fight in Ukraine and it’s World War III.
• Two, there is a nuclear escalation by one or both sides and it’s World War III.
• Three, Putin somehow disappears and his successor is secure enough in his position inside Russia to withdraw from Ukraine and survive the humiliation of defeat.
It seems the Biden administration is counting on option number three. Perhaps Biden is hoping for (or trying to cause) a “Remember the Maine” like event that will inspire support for the war long enough for a never-Putin opposition party or person to emerge and withdraw the Russian forces from Ukraine. Something like this was successful a century ago, but that won’t happen this time around.
In 1917, Kaiser Wilhelm II sent Lenin to Moscow which brought about a regime change and took Russia out of WWI. Today Biden has nothing to send to Russia other than ineffective sanctions that are driving China and Russia to unite against the USA.
Like Putin, the more political currency and the more dollars Biden puts into the war the less likely it is that he can call a halt and stop the war. At this point we need an intelligent, resourceful, crafty statesman to step up and stop the horrific waste and folly.
Biden is not this person. He checks his watch while pretending to grieve over flag draped coffins. He does not put America first, only his party’s power. He is physically weak and mentally incompetent. He detests at least half of our citizens. His handlers are no better.
Before another Maine sinks, before all hope of peace is torpedoed, and before another Gulf of Tonkin crisis is manufactured this war needs to stop.
This time there are real weapons of mass destruction involved with a paranoid aggressor on the one hand and a feckless incompetent on the other hand.
Email your representatives and President Biden. Assure them that you do indeed, “Remember the Maine”, and all the other times propaganda has led us into wars as well. We need the adults in the room to put a stop to the spiraling conflict in Ukraine.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.
