It’s September 1793 and a reign of terror was the order of the day in France. Laws were passed to arrest political enemies, old and new. The definition of “counterrevolutionaries” was as vague and flexible in France as is “white supremacy” today in America. French Revolutionary Committees were empowered to conduct surveillance and identify suspects. A series of laws suspended the rights for legal assistance. Trials were held in secret less the accused be too persuasive in their self defense. For efficiency’s sake the only sentences allowed were acquittal (rare) or death by guillotine.

De-Christianization was all the rage to the point that the government instituted its own religion, The Cult of Reason. The new state calendar celebrated new politically correct holidays. Christmas was gone. The Cult of Reason replaced the former Christian churches.

Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello.

