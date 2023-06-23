It’s September 1793 and a reign of terror was the order of the day in France. Laws were passed to arrest political enemies, old and new. The definition of “counterrevolutionaries” was as vague and flexible in France as is “white supremacy” today in America. French Revolutionary Committees were empowered to conduct surveillance and identify suspects. A series of laws suspended the rights for legal assistance. Trials were held in secret less the accused be too persuasive in their self defense. For efficiency’s sake the only sentences allowed were acquittal (rare) or death by guillotine.
De-Christianization was all the rage to the point that the government instituted its own religion, The Cult of Reason. The new state calendar celebrated new politically correct holidays. Christmas was gone. The Cult of Reason replaced the former Christian churches.
Of course, the previous national leaders had to go to the guillotine. Louis XVI and his wife, Marie Antoinette, had to die, but they were hardly alone. All ranks of society were persecuted, imprisoned, and executed by the Committee for Public Safety.
“The Law of Suspects empowered local revolutionary committees to arrest ‘...those who by their conduct, relations, or language spoken or written, have shown themselves partisans of tyranny or federalism and enemies of liberty.’” (Britannica) More than 200,000 citizens were arrested and imprisoned without trial. Thousands perished.
Led by Maximilien Robespierre, a wannabe dictator, the titles and mission of government agencies became corrupted. The Republic of Virtue, controlled by Robespierre, was the opposite of virtuous. As jails filled, the rights of the accused vanished. No witnesses, no legal counsel, and the only sentence was death. Just wearing the wrong type of hat could get you arrested. Then as now, it was all about power over and control of the masses.
When the political prisoners in Paris were suspected to being too effective in their resistance, the guards and the mob murdered 1,200 of them in their jail cells as encouraged by leaders of the day. Two hundred-twenty of the slain were priests who were in prison for not embracing the new state religion.
The more rabid radicals, unsatisfied with only a few hundred executions per month, packed the Committee for Public Safety with even more bloodthirsty types by rigging the qualifications to stand for election. New crimes were invented such as “hoarding” to punish those who somehow clung to the concept of self-sufficiency and rewards for entrepreneurship.
The geniuses in charge of France even declared war on Austria, one of the superpowers of the day. It took a Napoleon to rescue France from that decision for a time.
In short the French Reign of Terror was, well, terrible.
Today the reign of terror in our country thankfully still excludes the mechanical guillotine. The executioners of today’s terror are more civilized, but no less effective than were those of 1793 France. Nevertheless, the play book for effecting fundamental change by terror has not changed. Let’s check out the similarities in the two reigns of terror.
Do we have a wannabe dictator in all but name only? Check. We have President Joe Biden, who rules as a demented sock puppet and who hates at least half of us. In fairness and in contrast I have to say that M. Robespierre was no figurehead in his day. Today one could assert that President Biden has already lost the better part of his mind whereas M. Robespierre lost his entire head to the guillotine.
Do we have government agencies that operate in ways directly opposite to their title? Check. Our Department of Justice is hardly dispensing equal justice when Hillary, Bill and the Bidens are unindicted and Trump is persecuted around the clock.
The evidence of injustice today is almost great as it was during the French Reign of Terror. Son Hunter Biden is getting off without any jail time for his many felonies. When will we see the entire transgender manifesto of the Nashville school child assassin, Audrey Hale? Will there ever be justice for all the high and mighty who slept with the trafficked youth pimped out by Jeffrey Epstein?
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is actually acting as the Federal Bureau of Entrapment, False Flags and Parental Persecution.
The Internal Revenue Service is hardly a service to anyone or to any enterprise with a conservative (read not Democratic Party) persuasion. Eighty-seven thousand new, armed IRS agents are coming for you and there is nothing you can do about it.
Our Department of Defense has lost wars, lost retreats, and has now lost sight of its mission and motto, “Semper Fidelis” (Always Faithful). The new DOD motto is “Diversita Primum.” I think you can translate that without Google.
Are there overcharged political prisoners held in Federal prisons in appalling conditions? Are they silenced and punished for attempting to speak out publicly? Are they represented by ineffective legal counsel? Check, check, and check again.
Can wearing the wrong hat or T-shirt provoke liberal violence or get your child suspended from school? Check.
Is censorship, both active and passive, in full swing? Check. Active suppression of unfavorable news and opinion, between the FBI and social media, coordinated by the Democratic Party, has been proven. Passive censorship persists as news of the Biden family corruption, BLM scams, Black-on-Black crime, decay of Democratic Party held cities, and Antifa violence is muffled as a matter of course.
Are schemes to influence elections in place and expanding? Check. Vote by mail for weeks and weeks, ballot harvesting, rank choice voting, voting without picture ID, etc. all have the intended effect of diluting the votes cast for the Republican party. Our open border with millions of illegal aliens (soon to be illegal voters) pouring into our country unchecked is without president in our lifetime.
Would the left gleefully pack the Supreme Court and remove any vestige of checks and balances to their radical agenda? You bet, Check.
Is there a new state religion? Check. The dogma is filled with new myths and fanciful theology based on climate change and diversity.
Any ill advised foreign wars? Check. A bear-baiting war with Russia by proxy — seriously? I suppose it’s a good thing that the war in Ukraine is being fought by our surrogates. I doubt General Milley could carry the day in Ukraine against Russia. His drag-show dance card is so full, let’s just say he’s no Napoleon. The disaster in Afghanistan showed him to be incompetent and incapable of winning against or even retreating in good order from the most primitive opponent.
In short, our own Reign of Terror is well underway. How will it end? In France they had to behead M. Robespierre to end the terror. What will it take to end our own Reign of Terror? My Magic Eight Ball says, “The answer is uncertain,” but it may well take a Trump card to end our terror.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.
