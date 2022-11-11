I never joined the military, though I was drafted, and because of my asthma, was given an 1-Y classification. That meant that if the Viet Cong were marching across the Golden Gate Bridge, they might call me. I had to show my final papers at a “reject desk” where a soldier who resembled the late film star Burt Lancaster, examined my document with some disdain.
“Unfit for military service, huh?” He smiled and pointed. “There’s the exit.”
A group of young men in shorts were getting their papers stamped by an old officer who shouted, “More cannon fodder,” as they passed.
I was part of that generation that demonstrated against the war in Vietnam, though ultimately, I would have mixed feelings when the U.S. withdrew and the North Vietnamese army invaded the south with a scorched earth policy. On television, I watched the terrified Vietnamese people storming the American embassy, hoping to be relocated. I remember seeing the boat people, which made me reflect on past anti-Vietnam war protests. Joan Baez wrote an open letter to Ho Chi Minh about that very subject, that we didn’t march for peace only to see a slaughter in Vietnam when the North ignored the peace treaty and invaded the South.
I eventually lost my anti-Vietnam war credentials with my more militant friends.
My cousin fought in Vietnam but never discussed it. He did discover heroin, however, but that might have happened anyway.
I have had friends who were in the Armed Forces, and all agreed on one thing: they missed the camaraderie they found in the military. They fought for their buddies, not for the U.S., apple pie or Uncle Sam. They made friends for life, and lost a few, during the war and after. I imagine some suffered post-traumatic stress syndrome.
My family had a military history. My father joined the Navy in 1944 and served in Hawaii as a postal clerk. At 27, he was considered an “old timer.” He worked in the Post Office for the rest of his life as a civilian. His brother, Emmett, served on a minesweeper, a little more dangerous. He became a journalist. They often told stories about how challenging it was, particularly basic training, but they seemed to share a certain pride, as well.
I often wonder if I missed something not joining the Navy, which I probably would have done if accepted at the Induction Center. Of course, I might have been killed, but that is an obvious risk. I can’t imagine shooting anyone, however, and I would have failed executing any heroic hand-to-hand combat personified by Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo films. Then again, do we really know what we could do in an emergency?
Ernest Hemingway, known for describing men in battle, agreed that war was an abomination. I highly recommend Hemingway’s “For Whom, the Bell Tolls,” a favorite of the late Sen. John McCain. It is about the 1936 Civil War in Spain, which ended with the fascists taking over.
Why do nations go to war? War is an obscenity. Towns and children are destroyed. Look at the rubble of the once beautiful Ukraine. Despite that, because of that, I am a realist, and therefore I am not a complete pacifist. I do believe that a country won’t last long if that country can’t defend itself. Democracies are vulnerable. We need a military and those who serve in them.
It is certainly fitting and proper to honor veterans, living and dead, on Veterans Day.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”
