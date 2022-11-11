"Old Sins" by Lynn Handy

"Old Sins" by Lynne Handy

I never joined the military, though I was drafted, and because of my asthma, was given an 1-Y classification. That meant that if the Viet Cong were marching across the Golden Gate Bridge, they might call me. I had to show my final papers at a “reject desk” where a soldier who resembled the late film star Burt Lancaster, examined my document with some disdain.

“Unfit for military service, huh?” He smiled and pointed. “There’s the exit.”

