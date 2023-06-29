Kelly Boodry

When I decided to retire, I was not living in Pocatello at the time, or even anywhere close. I was in the Midwest sandwiched between corn and a big city (Chicago). To the west I didn’t mind the corn fields; however, to the east, independent of any political differences I may have had, I was never fully comfortable with living amongst or even near millions of people. Don’t get me wrong, the Midwest folks were among the finest people I have had the privilege to know, but my Intermountain West soul was longing for home.

Moving back to Pocatello upon retirement was a no-brainer. I was born and raised in Pocatello, as well as graduating from Pocatello High School exactly 20 years to the day after my father graduated Pocatello High School (May 23, 1958). My wife was also raised in Pocatello, graduated from Highland High School (mixed marriage), and after a stint in the Navy, I graduated from Idaho State University.

Kelly Boodry is a Pocatello native with a passion for animal advocacy. He was educated in Idaho and worked in multiple states before his retirement.

