When I decided to retire, I was not living in Pocatello at the time, or even anywhere close. I was in the Midwest sandwiched between corn and a big city (Chicago). To the west I didn’t mind the corn fields; however, to the east, independent of any political differences I may have had, I was never fully comfortable with living amongst or even near millions of people. Don’t get me wrong, the Midwest folks were among the finest people I have had the privilege to know, but my Intermountain West soul was longing for home.
Moving back to Pocatello upon retirement was a no-brainer. I was born and raised in Pocatello, as well as graduating from Pocatello High School exactly 20 years to the day after my father graduated Pocatello High School (May 23, 1958). My wife was also raised in Pocatello, graduated from Highland High School (mixed marriage), and after a stint in the Navy, I graduated from Idaho State University.
I’ve lived a very fortunate life in that I’ve never been challenged with getting enough to eat, worried about being harassed or unduly prosecuted, being unjustly confined or prevented from getting a job due to prejudice, etc. I’d like to think this was due to my hard work, honesty and education, but I suspect much of this is probably due to being a male of European descent and living in the United States of America. I always felt that I was blessed to have been born and raised in the USA, and in particular, the wonderful town of Pocatello in the great state of Idaho.
In my mind, I saw my retirement as simply consisting of working on cars, motorcycles and the occasional honey-do. Boy was I off the mark. Very early in retirement, I got involved with animal advocacy and uncovered a passion I never thought I had.
Throughout my working career, I always had two cats sharing my home, tolerating my working hours and generally keeping me sane while I focused on my job. I always considered them angels provided to me for emotional comfort as I toiled through life. I now realize that their companionship was more than a gift. It was an education for a future journey.
Retirement parties over and bored with impromptu mid-day naps, I found myself spending many hours at the Pocatello Animal Shelter, comforting the residents, laundering blankets, etc. Eventually, I was approached by a local animal advocacy organization associated with the shelter to join them on their quest for the betterment of animals. Because the organization worked so closely with the shelter, I came in direct contact with city management, including the mayor and City Council. I’m pretty much just a geek engineer and had very little desire to get involved with local government, but for the benefit of the animals, I was all in.
Putting the ugly details aside, my contact with Pocatello’s city government forced me to realize that it was… well, less than open and transparent with the citizens who elected it — or to all the local volunteer animal advocates who pour their hearts out daily without any monetary compensation.
During this same time frame, I began to notice the city of Pocatello seemed to have degraded, visually as well as economically. I remembered a more vibrant, visually appealing city. I initially wrote this off as just youthful memories and that nothing had really changed.
I began to wonder if my impressions of Pocatello as a city that had declined was, in fact on point, when a good childhood friend (and fellow Pocatello high schooler) who now lived in Arizona came to stay with me during our 40th Pocatello high school graduation reunion.
As we toured around the city, looking at the general areas and visiting our old haunts he continued to comment on how degraded the city had become. I initially wrote this off as another high schooler turned older who previously wore rose-colored glasses like me.
When it comes to politics and the effects it can have on people, my personal philosophy had always been that, in our democracy where individuals determine the elected government through their vote, “citizens deserve the government they elect.” However, I now realize the need to reconsider my philosophy, based on the negative impacts of our city government on humans as well as animals.
Animals suffer when people fall on hard times or a degradation in economic health. When some decisions may come down to you eating or your pets or homeless animals eating or getting medical treatment, the decision typically falls against the beloved pet or unwanted stray. Since these animals don’t get to vote, the decisions made by people around them govern their well-being. Also, contemporary life is complex and worrisome. Voters have busy lives. They must dedicate their time to immediate priorities — raising a family and making enough money to support them.
So, I had to make an adjustment to my political philosophy, in that, 1) animals are not involved in the selection of a government, which may affect their well-being, and they certainly don’t deserve the government people elect; and 2) people may simply not have the time to monitor those they entrust with civic responsibilities.
Unfortunately, despite my efforts to stay away from any political confrontation outside animal advocacy, I had reached my limit of indifference when current city “leadership” (I say that in an ostensible way) decided to eliminate public comments as a City Council agenda item. Really? Putting aside the fact that the mayor/City Council really didn’t want to have to face the citizens verbally, doesn’t this sort of spit in the face of the First Amendment?
After speaking with individuals, far more public wise than myself, I had decided to join a partisan-free local organization that appeared to focus only on facts, to offer my efforts to help bring responsible city government back to my hometown. This local organization was the Pocatello for Accountable Government Agencies (P.A.G.E.), which was established a few years ago.
The ridiculous treatment of community animal advocacy efforts by the city, the degradation I see all around me, my friends’ corroborating impressions of Pocatello in decline, and now the outrageous move of eliminating public voice at council meetings. I knew I needed to do something.
I decided to use the culmination of my previous vocation and life experience to work with P.A.G.E. — an inquisitive, transparent, non-partisan, community organization — by pulling numbers from state and federal resources to help clarify the realities of Pocatello’s current situation.
Numbers don’t lie. Truth welcomes questions and varying perspectives. Dishonesty and ineptitude do not. The citizens of Pocatello deserve to know what is real and what is not with regards to the city we pay for and live in!
After researching, I can verify that population and industrial growth in Pocatello are significantly lagging in comparison to Idaho cities of comparable size. I can easily conclude that, yes, Pocatello, has significantly degraded economically as well as physically since my youth. The decline is most severe during the last decade. What I can see in degraded infrastructure and neighborhoods is now verified through state, regional and federal numbers.
I believe I was fortunate to have grown up in a wonderful town called Pocatello, where honesty, integrity and openness were key elements of civic responsibility, particularly in individuals entrusted with the management of the city. Unfortunately, those elements of a wonderful town no longer exist, and the consequences have been severe.
I cannot provide all the detailed information here but much of it is documented on the P.A.G.E. website, pagefiles.org. If you, too, are concerned, please consider visiting this website and begin understanding more about the facts, not just hearsay, in Pocatello.
People need to understand that your dog cannot
Protect you while tied up in the back yard. And
Leaving dogs outside in winters like we just had
Is downright cruel. In Merced County California
The Singh family was kidnapped and murdered
Out of their Trucking business, with their baby.
The kidnapper is seen on video walking them out of the business at gunpoint.....with their German Shepherd tied up in the back. Why have a dog for
Protection if you are not going to allow them to do their job? I sleep soundly knowing that my dogs would wake me in time to defend myself
And rip out your throat before I had time to do
So. Your dogs are part of your family......so treat
Them like that.
