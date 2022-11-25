The focus of these articles has always been about the animals who enrich our lives. Also, my intentions have always been to focus on ways to take better care of them and highlight ways they take care of us. Animals bring such great joy into our lives from the first day they come into our lives to the immense pain of the dark days when we have to say goodbye and send them over the rainbow bridge.
I was blessed to be born and raised in Pocatello and be able to return to live here after my retirement. Retirees, like me, often look back fondly over their early life and struggle with how the world is now. What was reality in my youth, or my perception of that reality, is a far cry from present day. But one thing about Pocatello that remains constant is the ever-present wildlife with whom we share our area — birds, squirrels, rabbits, deer, turkey and more.
Another aspect of our area which has been constant is the enjoyment many folks get from hunting recreation. Animal advocates’ opinions of these activities will vary greatly — from those who believe it’s a barbaric activity; to those who kill for the sake of killing; and to those who understand it to be a method of necessary population management, disease control and revenues to support conservation efforts.
As an Idaho youth, I participated in and enjoyed hunting activities. The social togetherness and camaraderie with family and friends always overshadowed the actual moments of the hunt for me. Being outside my normal environment during these times taught me the importance of wildlife and made me realize that it’s not just a human’s world.
Don’t get me wrong, beyond the occasional consumption of broccoli, beans, potato chips, etc., I have always been, and probably will always be, a stalwart carnivore. I may no longer draw an unprovoked bead on an elk, deer, turkey or probably any species of the animal kingdom. However, I’ll always be the first one with a hand out for any available elk or venison salami.
Along with every human activity associated with animals, there are human nonprofit organizations that are formed to uphold the welfare of the animals and the responsible performance of the activity. Until recently educated on the subject, I was unaware of all the organizations that support the environment and animals of all the hunting type activities. There appears, to me, to be an organization for every known game animal!
Besides the better-known Elk Foundation and Ducks Unlimited, there’s Pheasants Forever, Wild Turkey Federation, Mule Deer Foundation and many more.
So how do these types of organizations relate to our desire for bettering the welfare of our furry friends? It’s not news to bird hunters, waterfowlers, bear and mountain lion hunters, coon hunters or rabbit hunters that hunting dogs and horses are a huge part of the reason for the love of the activity. Time afield just wouldn’t be the same without the enthusiasm and athleticism of the animal companions.
I’ve found that these nonprofit organizations, which are established and run by volunteers to support hunting activities, show extreme support for animals involved in the activity. These furry guys may have a job, but they also have a home with all the human love and affection as those who accompany us to the dog park or curl up at the foot of the bed each night.
Local animal welfare organization events and services
The Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has low-cost spay neuter certificates available to anyone every Saturday between 1 and 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Pocatello. For more information, call PAWS at 208-406-2970.
The Bannock Humane Society (BHS) also has low-cost spay neuter certificates available to anyone every Wednesday between 7 and 8 p.m. at the BHS offices on 850 Barton Road.
Get your four-legged family member and join animal advocacy organizations for some holiday cheer.
The Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue folks will be holding the second annual “12 Strays of Christmas” at PetsMart from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 10. There will be pet photos, raffle drawings, a silent auction and the opportunity for you to be adopted by that special animal.
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization.
