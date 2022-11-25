Kelly Boodry

Kelly Boodry

The focus of these articles has always been about the animals who enrich our lives. Also, my intentions have always been to focus on ways to take better care of them and highlight ways they take care of us. Animals bring such great joy into our lives from the first day they come into our lives to the immense pain of the dark days when we have to say goodbye and send them over the rainbow bridge.

I was blessed to be born and raised in Pocatello and be able to return to live here after my retirement. Retirees, like me, often look back fondly over their early life and struggle with how the world is now. What was reality in my youth, or my perception of that reality, is a far cry from present day. But one thing about Pocatello that remains constant is the ever-present wildlife with whom we share our area — birds, squirrels, rabbits, deer, turkey and more.

