There have been several opinion pieces in the Journal lately discussing the topic of ranked-choice voting (RCV). People on both sides of the issue have gone to great lengths to explain the system’s pros and cons. After doing extensive research on RCV, I feel that I now understand how RCV works and why contending sides feel the way they do about it.

Based on all the fretting and hand wringing expressed by RCV’s opponents that I’ve read so far, I was expecting to find the process terribly confusing. From sample ballots I have studied, RCV actually adds an element of ‘fun’ to the whole voting process by turning it into sort of a gaming experience. It’s like betting on racehorses at the track when you pick a trifecta, ranking the top three horses in order.

Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing — Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.

