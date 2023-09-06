There have been several opinion pieces in the Journal lately discussing the topic of ranked-choice voting (RCV). People on both sides of the issue have gone to great lengths to explain the system’s pros and cons. After doing extensive research on RCV, I feel that I now understand how RCV works and why contending sides feel the way they do about it.
Based on all the fretting and hand wringing expressed by RCV’s opponents that I’ve read so far, I was expecting to find the process terribly confusing. From sample ballots I have studied, RCV actually adds an element of ‘fun’ to the whole voting process by turning it into sort of a gaming experience. It’s like betting on racehorses at the track when you pick a trifecta, ranking the top three horses in order.
After watching the eight Republican presidential candidates who recently participated in a debate, I can’t help but wonder how anyone would rank them one through eight on a primary ballot. I mean, after listening to them shout over one another for an hour, completely ignoring the established debate rules and the pleas of the moderators, you may as well be ranking neighboring horses like Talk Derby to Me, Fatty McButterpants, and Al Capony at the racetrack!
Ranked-choice voting’s potential for injecting new life into our democratic elections is multifaceted. As one RCV proponent put it, “We need an electoral system that breaks the current stranglehold of the two-party monopoly, one that would allow voters to choose between a much more nuanced range of positions than “extreme” versus “moderate,” would allow third-party candidates to run without being spoilers and would encourage more civil campaigning and political discourse.”
It’s also feasible that RCV can eliminate certain candidates with questionable ideas from winning state primaries with a small number of votes, then cruising to the state legislature in the general election simply because they are members of the dominant political party.
For example, let’s say there are many rural sparsely populated political districts throughout a state where most of their voters belong to a political party whose leadership requires all its members to wear their underwear on the outside of their clothing (my apologies to Woody Allen). This particular political party is called the Fruit of the Loomers.
Whenever there is a primary election held in those districts, the candidates who wear their underwear on the outside of their clothing, the Fruit of the Loomers, always win. It’s not that the voters there do not like the opposing primary candidates who are also Fruit of the Loomers, and frequently are more qualified, more personable, more civil, and more supportive of the Constitution and democracy. It’s just that they refuse to wear their underwear on the outside of their clothing, so many local voters cannot support them due to peer pressure.
Once the Fruit of the Loomer candidates wearing their underwear on the outside of their clothing win in their primaries, they often then run unopposed in the general elections because any candidate who is not a Fruit of the Loomer stands no chance of winning no matter how highly qualified otherwise.
Once elected under such limited conditions, the Fruit of the Loomers pack up their best underwear and head to Boise to serve in the state government, consistently voting to make all citizens wear their underwear on the outside of their clothing whether they want to or not.
In a May NewsNation poll, 49% of respondents said they would consider a third-party candidate if President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump were the two nominees again in 2024. So, a voting system that encourages more candidates to participate deserves serious consideration.
Those opposing ranked-choice voting repeatedly state that the main drawback to this voting procedure is that it is much too complicated for the average voter to comprehend. And, yes, while the voting process itself is simple, there’s no doubt voting tabulation may need some fine tuning.
The strongest argument in favor of ranked-choice voting is considering those who are against it. Politicians in Florida, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Idaho, states where Republicans are entrenched in power, have banned RCV. Texas, Montana, and Arizona will likely join the list. Why are Republican Party leaders in those states afraid of the fastest-growing election reform in the country? Why do they want to ban an election policy that will give voters better choices and better representation in government?
An eyebrow-raising argument proposed against RCV in GOP-dominated Texas is that it “raises the burden on voters, requiring them to know enough to rank multiple candidates in each race.” So, that explains it: Republican Party leaders are against RCV because it requires voters to be well informed about ALL the candidates—and that would be bad news for them.
It is a disturbing fact that many of the Republicans who label RCV as a ‘rigged’ election system are the same Republicans who keep lying about the 2020 presidential election.
Speaking of which, there’s one other Republican leader against RCV. Donald Trump has called it “ranked choice crap voting. It’s a total [sic] rigged deal. Just like a lot of other things in this country.”
This from a man accused of more federal crimes than even… well, even Al Capony.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing — Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.
