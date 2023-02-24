Dorothy Moon recently had an article saying how bad ranked choice voting (RCV) would be. And she’s exactly right in one way: Ranked choice voting tends to eliminate extremists. Most voters want a balanced candidate that is willing to work with any other elected representative in an open effective manner to solve problems for people. Our current voting system tends to encourage the extremism that reinforces our political divide. Trump played the extremist role very effectively — the television media loves a story that captures the public’s attention, and Trump knew how to use that to get elected. Currently several states are experimenting with RCV and over 20 cities are using ranked choice voting. Every year more voting districts are seeing the benefit of RCV, and although the rules for RCV vary slightly by area, the basics are the same.
Ranked choice voting is really quite simple. Instead of just two choices who are often political opposites, several candidates can be on the same ballot. You simply rank your choices in order of preference. Yes, it’s really that simple! With our current system of a closed primary, you basically get one choice. And often you may not really like that candidate, but you like the opposing candidate even less, so you are forced to make a vote for the lesser of two evils. With RCV, the candidate with the least votes is eliminated, which often means the most extreme candidates are out. The vote count continues until one candidate gets over 50 percent of the total vote and is declared the winner. Which means that the winner is the candidate that most people can live with. And Dorothy Moon was wrong: You only have to vote for the candidates you like, you are not required to vote for those you know nothing about, nor are you forced to vote for those you don’t like. So if there are four candidates most people will vote for their top choice and at least one other candidate as a No. 2 choice. But you have the option of only voting for one or rank all four if you so choose.
One of the really great things about RCV is that candidates are forced to say what the real issues are that they would work on because it’s not just about the party line. With our current either/or voting system, the candidates spend more time sharing exaggerated stories about how bad the opposing candidate is. As a result we end up with months of negative ads that polarize our communities. RCV results in a nicer and more democratic voting process, where candidates must talk about real issues that appeal to a broad spectrum of voters across party lines. RCV helps to inform voters on the candidate’s vision and helps them evaluate the candidate’s solutions. Essentially, voters get a better grasp of what the issues are and which candidate offers the best solutions.
Just consider two of the major issues we face in America. The national debt and a Congress that focuses mainly on making the other party look bad. For our country to survive and prosper we need to gradually pay off the national debt and get Congress to work together on real issues. It’s pretty obvious that’s not going to happen unless we change how our voting system works.
With our current closed primary either/or voting system, middle-of-the-road candidates have very little chance of getting elected. With RCV, moderate or independent candidates have a much greater chance of being ranked over extreme left or extreme right candidates. In many areas of the country, including Idaho, independent voters nearly equal the number of democrats or republican voters. Most voters are just sick and tired of our senators and representatives at the state and national level who care more about fighting the other party than they do about helping our communities. A democracy requires involved voters who can elect candidates that represent their views. Ranked choice voting is the most sensible choice to make that happen.
Mike Larkin lives in Pocatello and has degrees from Utah State University and the University of Idaho in natural resource management. He worked for over 30 years for three state fish and game departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.