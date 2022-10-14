Randy Stapilus

Randy Stapilus

The big picture of the Idaho Legislature is largely set in place and has been since candidate filing (at least). Republicans, and among them people ever farther to the right, will be in charge next term.

On a more granular level, making some variable amounts of difference over time, we find legislative contests that are more up for grabs, either in final results or as indicators for the future. There are some real contests among Idaho legislative battles; not all are foreordained.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.