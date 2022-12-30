We live in a geologic era that many knowledgeable people call the “anthropocene,” which simply means an era in which humans largely control life on Earth. Since control brings with it responsibility, the beginning of a new year seems a good time to ask how well we humans are discharging our responsibilities.
The answer seems to be: not well at all. Let’s focus on the biosphere, that thin layer of living things that covers the Earth’s surface. We inhabit that layer, as do billions of other organisms in an astonishing variety of sizes, shapes and ways of life. Have we shown an appropriate concern and exercised a proper care for our fellow inhabitants on this world? No. We have poisoned the land and water, we have altered the Earth’s climate to such an extent that many creatures can no longer survive in it, and we seem intent upon producing the extinction of millions of species of non-human lifeforms.
It’s important to understand that Earth’s species do not merely coexist in the biosphere; they are codependent within ecosystems of diverse types. The intricacy of their relationships within an ecosystem is extraordinary, as the science of ecology has revealed. In fact, an ecosystem’s web of life is so intricate that the roles played by each component species are often not precisely known, and we cannot be sure what the consequences will be if a given organism disappears. We do know that the resilience and stability of an ecosystem increases with its complexity; simple systems are prone to collapse. We also know that, for any species, an ecosystem is not just a home, but a livelihood and a means of propagation. It follows that, if we are to save a species from extinction, we must save the ecosystem that sustains it.
The history of humans and ecosystems is not edifying. When humans evolved and interacted with existing species, they took the role of top predator and, for several hundred thousand years, they killed members of those species upon which they depended for food, frequently causing extinctions. In North America, for example, by the time European explorers roamed the continent, the megafauna, possibly once the richest in the world, had already been wiped out by the arrows and traps of the Paleoindians. The mammoths, mastodons, saber-toothed big cats, oversized dire wolves, huge soaring birds and gigantic beavers and sloths had all been exterminated.
But the human impact on other species in more recent times has not stemmed so much from direct predation, as from the sheer numbers of humans going about their lives and thereby making life insecure or impossible for other lifeforms. It isn’t merely our poisoning of the Earth with our waste and toxic chemicals, or our alteration of Earth’s climate, it’s our relentless conversion of natural lands into lands that serve our needs; especially the transformation of wild ecosystems into farmland and grazing land, which entails the destruction of natural habitats and ecosystems.
In 2016, the celebrated biologist and author Edward O. Wilson published a book that addressed this tragic consequence of human habitation on planet Earth, viz. human-caused extinction of flora and fauna species, otherwise known as the loss of biodiversity.
Wilson’s solution to our accelerating rate of extinction was to call for a world-wide effort to set aside and preserve wilderness areas. His book was entitled “Half-Earth,” and that describes the proportion of Earth’s land and sea that he believed must be cordoned off and protected from human exploitation if the extinction of other lifeforms was to be avoided.
That solution was unusual only in the percentage of the planet’s surface recommended for protection. Movements to stop or slow the extinction rate began in the 1980s and, at the famous environmental conference in Rio de Janeiro, the United Nations’ Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) was established and produced a lengthy document detailing the measures to be taken by signatory countries to protect biodiversity within their territories.
Many countries signed the CBD agreement immediately. The United States did not, largely because President George H. W. Bush, who was facing a re-election challenge by Bill Clinton, refused to do so, heeding the opposition of his party to such an agreement. Clinton won the election, however, and signed the agreement, but Senate ratification was also required, and 67 votes were needed. Clinton couldn’t acquire enough Republican votes to reach that number, and no president since has revisited the issue.
Last month, the 15th meeting of the United Nations’ Biodiversity Conference took place in Montreal, Canada. The agreement reached at that conference contains a more modest proposal than Wilson’s with regard to the total land and water area to be protected — it aims at conserving and managing only 30 percent of the world’s lands, inland waters, coastal areas and oceans — but in most other respects it seeks to accomplish Wilson’s goal: reducing to a minimum the rate of man-caused extinctions by protecting threatened existing ecosystems from human encroachment and disruption, and restoring ecosystems that have already been damaged. You can examine the conference’s four goals and 23 targets, all of which are to be achieved by 2030, at tinyurl.com/brdbzvv5.
And what of the U.S., which did not attend the meeting? In early 2021, President Joe Biden proposed to tackle biodiversity loss (and climate change) with an executive order usually referred to as the “30x30” plan because it aims at protecting 30 percent of the country’s land and water by 2030. Nothing much seems to have been done in pursuit of this goal. Strong objections have been raised by Republicans, who see the plan as a “land-grab,” and now, with the House in Republican hands, no action seems likely.
And what of the proposals of the CBD? For one thing, they do not address the issue of human population growth, and no effort to protect wild ecosystems will succeed if hordes of hungry humans demand access to cultivable land or fishable waters. Another problem is human nature. It’s only by rising above the instincts and drives that nature herself has supplied us with, that we humans could make the effort to rescue nature from our destructive exploitation. We may have intelligence, and a certain innate capacity to admire and empathize with other living things, but we humans are also, as E.O. Wilson wrote, “arrogant, reckless, lethally predisposed to favor self, tribe, and short-term futures,” and we are religiously conditioned to being “obsequious to imagined higher beings, and contemptuous toward lower forms of life.”
One can hope, nonetheless, that we, the only species able to understand our kinship with the rest of life on this planet, will acknowledge our moral obligation to limit our numbers, and respect the right of other species to continue to call this planet home.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.