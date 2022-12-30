Leonard Hitchcock

Leonard Hitchcock

We live in a geologic era that many knowledgeable people call the “anthropocene,” which simply means an era in which humans largely control life on Earth. Since control brings with it responsibility, the beginning of a new year seems a good time to ask how well we humans are discharging our responsibilities.

The answer seems to be: not well at all. Let’s focus on the biosphere, that thin layer of living things that covers the Earth’s surface. We inhabit that layer, as do billions of other organisms in an astonishing variety of sizes, shapes and ways of life. Have we shown an appropriate concern and exercised a proper care for our fellow inhabitants on this world? No. We have poisoned the land and water, we have altered the Earth’s climate to such an extent that many creatures can no longer survive in it, and we seem intent upon producing the extinction of millions of species of non-human lifeforms.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.