Back in the safe, idyllic, early 1970s, I often would pedal my gold, banana seat Schwinn bicycle the five blocks to the Preston Carnegie Library. It was a red brick building with a basement full of books for the youth demographic. On a hot summer day, it was a popular spot to cool off and curl up with a book from the shelves of my favorite category: sports.
Gov. Brad Little’s veto last week of HB 314 brought me to thinking about that old library and the wonderful memories I made there. The scenarios described by proponents of this punitive library restriction bill are foreign to what I remember of a public library. I know I am living in the past, but I am old enough now to have earned that privilege. I just cannot imagine that the materials described during the floor debate could be found in a school or municipal library without significant safeguards already in place.
But, for the sake of reality and with acknowledgement of my naivety, let's assume there is material that would offend the sensibilities and standards with which I was raised by my parents and community.
The First Amendment does protect, for adults, most material of questionable nature. Exceptions being obscenity and child pornography. Something considered “indecent” is protected; whereas something judged to be “obscene” is not. That is where the sticky wicket exists. Who gets to define those terms? The government? The library or school board? The parents of the minor age child? The library patron themselves? After all, even Walt Whitman’s acclaimed book of poems called “Leaves of Grass” was considered obscene by many literary critics in the 19th century. So how do we assemble such a prohibited list of works?
From this list of players, I am going to rank parents and the patron as the top two with nearly equal responsibility. The others carry a level of duty as well with government (i.e. city councils, county commissioners and state level officials) being last on the list. I believe in local control of such institutions and that starts in the home, not within the bicameral chambers in Boise.
I know for a fact that if I had tried to check out a book with anything questionable, one of three things would have happened: 1. The librarian, who knew me and knew my parents, would not have processed the check out; turned me down flat along with a stern lecture of “you know better, Todd.” 2. A phone call would have been made seeking permission from Mom. 3. If I had been successful in bringing the suspected and questionable item home, it would have been thoroughly inspected and if not appropriate, returned immediately!
No one reading this needs to write to me or make a comment about how grossly naive and improbable my description is for our current time. I know full well that “we aren't in Kansas anymore, Toto.” I cannot change that fact and neither can you. But a legislative action crafted in the language of HB 314 won’t change it either. The action with the best chance for any degree of improvement is parental involvement. Either go with your child and influence their selections or be willing to work civilly with your local library system to effect whatever change you feel is necessary. I emphasize the word “civilly.”
The governor’s signature on HB 314 would have spawned incentivized frivolous lawsuit claims from those supporters of this bill looking for a payday within the first 30 days of enactment. Who writes those $2,500 checks? Your library districts or school boards will. How are they going to cover them? With your tax dollars via property taxing districts or the liability insurance carriers they employ. Who pays those insurance premiums? You do, from those same tax funds.
As these claims are filed and settled, here is what happens next as a likely consequence: Either the insurance carrier cancels the policy all together or raises the premiums through the already low height roof of budget constraints. And, imagine the pressure that will be placed on the library by this insurance carrier to either change their policy, remove identified offending books or lose coverage. Therefore, has the First Amendment been violated for anyone by a restriction in the accessibility to literature meant as free speech expression? A rhetorical question that will continue to be debated.
Here is my final question: Is Ray Bradbury’s classic futuristic novel “Fahrenheit 451” on any of these prohibited lists? Probably not, but I venture you could find it in the bookcase of the outside lobbyist who authored this bill. No doubt this issue will be revisited in next year’s session. Let’s start with increasing our individual responsibility without relying on government intervention. I pray our better and kinder angels prevail.
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.
