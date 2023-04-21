Todd Thomas NEW

Todd Thomas

Back in the safe, idyllic, early 1970s, I often would pedal my gold, banana seat Schwinn bicycle the five blocks to the Preston Carnegie Library. It was a red brick building with a basement full of books for the youth demographic. On a hot summer day, it was a popular spot to cool off and curl up with a book from the shelves of my favorite category: sports.

Gov. Brad Little’s veto last week of HB 314 brought me to thinking about that old library and the wonderful memories I made there. The scenarios described by proponents of this punitive library restriction bill are foreign to what I remember of a public library. I know I am living in the past, but I am old enough now to have earned that privilege. I just cannot imagine that the materials described during the floor debate could be found in a school or municipal library without significant safeguards already in place.

Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.