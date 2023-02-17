Let’s see: Christmas Day is for gift giving and religious observations. Halloween is for dressing up and trick-or-treating. April Fools Day is for gags and jokes. Valentine’s Day, just past, was for expressing love and a spark of romance. Now I’m pondering about what to do for Presidents’ Day.
It’s a quandary. If I reflect on past effective, stalwart presidents such as those whose faces are carved into Mount Rushmore I am filled with admiration and pride. If I contrast their character and accomplishments with that of President Joe Biden it’s hard not to be depressed, discouraged, and angry at the pitiful excuse of a president we have today.
George Washington was responsible for creating and leading the Continental Army to victory over the superpower of the day. General Washington lost battles, but held the army together to the ultimate victory. Elected president unanimously, the Bill of Rights passed under his administration. He kept us out of the disastrous foreign war of the French Revolution.
President Biden forced the timing of our retreat and capitulation in Afghanistan to meet a political deadline. He abandoned our allies and gave the Taliban an arsenal of our finest weapons. Now he’s funding an escalating proxy war in a foreign land under false pretenses where there is nothing to be gained for the USA. Biden seems to think the Bill of Rights are quant and outdated as he corrupts the principles freedom of speech and press with government sponsored censorship and challenges the clear language of the second amendment. Washington led from the front; Biden cowers in his basement and hides from harmless questions.
Thomas Jefferson wrote our Declarations of Independence. In that document he coined the phrase, “All men are created equal”, as a challenge to monarchy. Jefferson was a champion of free religious expression and ended the state religion of Virginia. He doubled the size of our country with the Louisiana Purchase. Though he personally owned slaves and had a slave mistress he ended the importation of slaves in 1808. Jefferson was not a perfect man, but he was an accomplished American.
Sen. Biden withdrew from his first run at the White House when his plagiarism was exposed. “My intent was not to deceive anyone,’’ Biden wrote at the time. “For if it were, I would not have been so blatant.’’ That’s a pretty far cry from writing the Declaration of Independence. President Biden is actively giving our country away to illegal aliens in a bid to change the character of our country in a blatant political investment. Turning Jefferson’s signature equal rights saying on its head, Biden confuses the “equity” of equal treatment with woke “equality” in outcome. Furthermore, Catholic Biden’s fervent support for abortion is at least as hypocritical as was Jefferson’s slave holdings.
On to President Abraham Lincoln. “The Homestead Act of 1862 was passed in Lincoln’s presidency. It gave the applicant ownership of land at little or no cost. Anyone who had never taken up arms against the U.S. government (including freed slaves and women), was 21 years or older, or the head of a family, could file an application to claim a federal land grant.” (June 8, 2014 by Anirudh). But part of the deal to keep the free land was you had to improve it. We give Lincoln credit for winning the Civil War and for the Emancipation Proclamation which started the procedure for freeing the slaves in America. Lincoln also established our national banking system and our national currency. Sadly he was the first president to be assassinated.
President Biden has set us on the road to becoming a nation divided by critical race theory and self-selected gender fantasy. Biden and his reckless party’s wild spending on a proxy war in Ukraine and on a Don Quixote windmill climate change quest have deflated the American dollar like no president in 40 years. The Biden family stain on the office of POTUS is slowly showing up in laptops, leaks, and in troves of mishandled classified documents. We can already see that Biden is no Honest Abe and there will be more to come.
Say what you will about Franklin D. Roosevelt’s progressive steps to save banking institutions in the depths of the depression, but it restored confidence. Inasmuch as our currency is just a bit of cotton-paper, confidence in the value of the dollar is what matters. Doubt that? Go buy a dozen eggs or fill up your car this afternoon. Now try to remember what the dollar bought you two years ago.
Back to FDR’s accomplishments…. His New Deal organizations created jobs and along with those jobs the laws for employment for all races and religions. Of course his mobilization of the country before and during World War II will stand out forever. We were the arsenal of democracy. And FDR served in spite of his disability and failing health.
President Biden won’t spend a dime unless it’s for Woke or Weather, preferably both. FDR avenged Pearl Harbor and defeated actual fascists. Biden can hardly bring himself to shoot down a communist Chinese balloon while proclaiming his hate for half the country’s semi-fascist citizens.
Those four presidents whose faces are blasted into the solid rock of Mount Rushmore set the standard and the example of what the president of the United States should be. The face of our current president belongs on a Communist Chinese balloon. On this Presidents’ Day it’s a good time to share and take to heart General Washington’s extemporaneous speech to his troops in 1776.
“My brave fellows, you have done all I asked you to do, and more than could be reasonably expected, but your country is at stake, your wives, your houses, and all that you hold dear. You have worn yourselves out with fatigues and hardships, but we know not how to spare you. If you will consent to stay one month (election) longer, you will render that service to the cause of liberty, and to your country, which you can probably never do under any other circumstances.”
