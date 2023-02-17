Paul Entrikin

Paul Entrikin

Let’s see: Christmas Day is for gift giving and religious observations. Halloween is for dressing up and trick-or-treating. April Fools Day is for gags and jokes. Valentine’s Day, just past, was for expressing love and a spark of romance. Now I’m pondering about what to do for Presidents’ Day.

It’s a quandary. If I reflect on past effective, stalwart presidents such as those whose faces are carved into Mount Rushmore I am filled with admiration and pride. If I contrast their character and accomplishments with that of President Joe Biden it’s hard not to be depressed, discouraged, and angry at the pitiful excuse of a president we have today.

Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.