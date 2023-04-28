President Joe Biden returned recently from a whirlwind trip to Ireland. One purpose of the trip was to honor the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Peace Agreement, which ended sectarian violence on the island.
On a more personal note, the president fulfilled a lifelong goal of visiting his ancestral home. During one of his talks in Ireland, he wished that his mother, Catherine Eugenia Finnegan Biden, was there to hear him.
A headline story on foxnews.com regarding the president’s Ireland visit focused on the one gaffe by Biden while there: “Biden mixes up 'All Blacks' rugby squad with 'Black and Tan' military force.”
Compared to the truly embarrassing news that Fox News has been faced with the last few weeks, Biden’s gaffe is hardly newsworthy.
Over the years, the Fox News show has gone through a string of slogans: “Fair and Balanced,” “Most Watched. Most Trusted,” “Standing Up For What’s Right.”
But if we learned one thing from the recent Dominion lawsuit settlement, a more accurate slogan for Fox News would be “Truth Is Bad For Business.”
Biden quickly corrected himself after making the mistake. He knows that he has a knack for such mix-ups, even referring to himself at one point in his political career as “a gaffe machine.”
The definition of a gaffe is “an unintentional act or remark causing embarrassment to its originator.” And that is precisely the effect of Biden’s gaffes: they embarrass him personally, but not the entire nation.
Then there is Donald Trump.
The same week that President Biden made his trivial gaffe while in Ireland, Donald Trump was on Fox News giving one of his mostly incomprehensible, though on certain points truly troubling, interviews.
Trump cannot even give a short interview, let alone talk for over 40 minutes, without spewing a string of such outlandish claims that critics are not even sure what to call them.
Are they embellishments of the truth? Are they lies? Or are they simply claims of such colossal stupidity that listeners are not sure whether to laugh or feel sorry for the man and, ultimately, the entire nation.
Trump made some innocuous claims that are easily disputed, such as when he said, “I love dogs.”
But in the entire interview that was touted to be a discussion of Trump’s recent indictment, the only reference to the indictment episode was Trump’s fantasized claim about the conduct of employees at the Manhattan courthouse. He said some had apologized to him and, “They said ‘2024, sir. 2024.’ … And tears were pouring down their eyes.”
Other than that, Trump strung together concerning statements which had nothing to do with the indictment and, coming from a former president and perceived political leader of the nation, were an international embarrassment.
When asked who blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Trump hinted that the U.S. was involved in the explosions by saying, "I don't want to get our country in trouble, so I won't answer it. But I can tell you who it wasn't was Russia."
He praised Kim Jong Un of North Korea as being “really smart” and Vladimir Putin of Russia as being “very smart,” even going so far as to claim that both dictators are “top-of-the-line people at the top of their game.”
Never mind that just last month North Korean leader Kim Jong-un threatened to use nuclear weapons if the U.S. and South Korea continue to show "open hostility" toward his country.
Never mind that at the very moment Trump praised him on Fox News, Russian leader Vladimir Putin was an international fugitive wanted on war crimes for the unlawful deportation and trafficking of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia.
And these are men that Donald Trump, a leading candidate for president of the United States, proclaims to the world are at the “top of their game”?
Regarding Trump’s praise during the interview for China’s president, Xi Jinping, see if you can decipher a sample: “President Xi is a brilliant man. If you went all over Hollywood to look for somebody to play the role of President Xi, you couldn’t find — there’s nobody like that. The look, the brain, the whole thing. We had a great relationship. You know, when he first came to Mar-a-Lago ... it was so organized by them and by us, but by them, pom, pom, pom.”
On and on he goes. I don’t know what you can call it, but one thing for sure, it’s much more concerning than a gaffe about a rugby team.
And that leads to a major reason Donald Trump got trounced in his 2020 re-election bid and why Joe Biden won: The majority of Americans were okay with Biden occasionally embarrassing himself with silly gaffes. Whereas most voters were sick and tired of the type of blunders Trump makes while publicly speaking which reflect poorly on the entire nation.
If the 2024 presidential election comes down to Biden vs. Trump which, beyond all logic is starting to become a distinct possibility, it is feasible that we will see the same exact outcome — and for the exact same reasons.
(1) comment
Biden should embarrass those of you who voted for him, but it obviously doesn't.....because you democrats have no shame.
