With the Idaho Legislature attempting to wrap up business this week, and maybe into next week, I have been thinking about the amount of money that is under their purview. Budget appropriation bills have been procrastinated to the fatigable end of session. I worry their understandable lassitude will affect their judgment.

You may remember the commercials from the past where pork is touted as the “other white meat”? I love pork. A thick cut pork chop stuffed with crab meat is one of my favorite meals. Bacon, roast, ham — all of it is delicious and worthy of overeating. So, why on earth did I title this column as I did? The answer lies in sarcasm, as you might have guessed.

Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.

