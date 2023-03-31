With the Idaho Legislature attempting to wrap up business this week, and maybe into next week, I have been thinking about the amount of money that is under their purview. Budget appropriation bills have been procrastinated to the fatigable end of session. I worry their understandable lassitude will affect their judgment.
You may remember the commercials from the past where pork is touted as the “other white meat”? I love pork. A thick cut pork chop stuffed with crab meat is one of my favorite meals. Bacon, roast, ham — all of it is delicious and worthy of overeating. So, why on earth did I title this column as I did? The answer lies in sarcasm, as you might have guessed.
“Pork” became a metaphor for the appropriation of public money to fund localized projects solely for the purpose of pleasing the constituents of a representative’s home district. While living in West Virginia for most of the 1990s, I learned about their favorite son, Robert C. Byrd. He is known as the “King of Pork.” He served the constituents of West Virginia for over 50 years in the U.S. Senate and brought millions of dollars back to the “Mountain State” for pet projects. It is hard to drive across the Appalachian countryside and not see roads, bridges and schools without his name decorated on them.
We even witness this trend here in Idaho, but to the best of my knowledge, not to the level of Sen. Byrd. Last year, every city and county in Idaho received a share of federal monies due to the COVID pandemic emergency acts. Our state Legislature has fought and debated and even resisted using some of these funds on the philosophical grounds of limited federal interference, etc. This kind of windfall funding certainly comes with strings — everything government does. But when it is announced in the media that money is on the way, hands usually open and mouths start salivating. Pros and cons for this kind of appropriation are many and most are valid to some extent. Everyone has ideas of how best to spend such a bonanza. Some of these funds are specific. Broadband expansion or reimbursement for accommodations made in public buildings to adhere with public health guidelines issued during the height of the viral transmission peak are just two that come immediately to my mind.
We have all read reports of the fraud that has occurred across the country in relation to these COVID funds. It is an inevitable quality of the human personality. Some of the fraud has been caught and small amounts of money recovered, but we all know that some nefarious individuals laughed all the way to the bank. This just further fuels the argument that government assistance, such as these programs, should not exist or at least be greatly reduced and resisted. I get that. My common counter to those opposing such programs is that a minuscule percentage of those funds did originate from our pockets at some point, so “why not get it back?” To some, this may be a weak justification, but I will own it for now.
Much of the money is more flexible in how to spend it. City councils and county commissioners all over the state have been thinking, researching and sitting through presentations from citizens and vendors who want a piece of this pie. Preston City is not immune to this onslaught of what could be described as “gladhanders.” Reminds me a bit of the ZZ TOP song, “Just Got Paid.” Specifically, “I had one glad hand and the other behind. You can have yours, just give me mine.”
I personally would not vote to turn down this money as some elected officials have done. Here in Preston, we have barely touched the deposit we received months and months ago. We are carefully evaluating our options for infrastructure projects, such as broadband expansion, parks and recreation needs, etc. I have confidence in my companions in city government that we will eventually land on the right idea for our community benefit. I prefer to not assign national politics and partisanship to local issues and needs. As I have said before, one size does not fit all. I am thankful for the opportunity to not just enjoy the eupeptic quality of pork but the economic benefits as well. A big pair of scissors may be handy to cut some of those strings — legally of course.
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.