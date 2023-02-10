Todd Thomas NEW

Did any of you readers belong to or associate with the Chess Club back in high school days? Go ahead, raise your hand, no one is going to call you a nerd or bully you. I do not recall Preston High School having an official chess club. But I do remember a few kids gathering in Mr. William’s chemistry lab classroom to play a few games during the lunch hour or after school. I did not participate and had other priorities at the time.

I tried a few times to play chess with my dad as he attempted to teach me both the moves of each piece and the patience required to play a full game. Not an easy parenting task for an ADD kid.

Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.

