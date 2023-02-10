Did any of you readers belong to or associate with the Chess Club back in high school days? Go ahead, raise your hand, no one is going to call you a nerd or bully you. I do not recall Preston High School having an official chess club. But I do remember a few kids gathering in Mr. William’s chemistry lab classroom to play a few games during the lunch hour or after school. I did not participate and had other priorities at the time.
I tried a few times to play chess with my dad as he attempted to teach me both the moves of each piece and the patience required to play a full game. Not an easy parenting task for an ADD kid.
Chess turned out to be a splendid relaxing end to the school and work day for my son Derek and me back when we were in our Andy Griffith and Opie days. Over time, I had to intensely focus in order to win as his skills improved.
While cruising the backroads a few days ago between home patient visits, I listened to an episode of Anthony Bourdain’s podcast where he was visiting Armenia. He interviewed a gentleman who was explaining Armenian food and culture. He explained how chess was a compulsory subject in their public schools for all pupils over age 6. My eyebrows raised and my interest was sparked. The reason for this requirement was that it was recognized by school administrators that chess is an excellent way for students to build memory and train critical thinking skills. It also teaches children a way to deal with both defeat and victory outside of the athletic field of play. In other words, chess is a metaphor for life.
Now I will try to make the connection between chess and the school voucher movement, currently the topic of debate in the Idaho legislative chambers.
John Adams, our second president, wrote in his pamphlet “Thoughts on Government” that: “Laws for the liberal education of youth, especially of the lower class of people, are so extremely wise and useful, that, to a humane and generous mind, no expense for this purpose would be thought extravagant.” He also wisely said: “The whole people must take upon themselves the education of the whole people, and must be willing to bear the expenses of it”.
From these two quotes, you can assume what my opinion is on the topic of public education and diverting tax dollars away from the system that educated every one of us. I oppose it for multiple reasons.
Even my father, whom I will always worship, used to complain about why he had to pay for school levies via property taxes when he had no kids or grandkids in the local school district. This was probably the only time I took the lead and won a political type argument with him as I pointed out to him that his dollars were helping educate and prepare the kids that would be his future doctor, lawyer, pharmacist or accountant and thereby contribute back to the community and society. He nodded, and slightly smiled, telling me he understood my point.
The issue I see with the Idaho legislative movement toward school vouchers is that there are few private schools in Idaho. Mostly concentrated in the greater Boise area and other larger population areas. Here in rural Franklin County, or neighboring Oneida, Bear Lake and Caribou counties, I am not aware of any such educational opportunities. Other states (Iowa for example) have passed such measures and their short-term research has shown a disappointing and disproportionate use of these vouchers across socioeconomic classes. Seems counterproductive to me.
As I have scoured the list of private schools across Idaho, most and many have religious sponsorship, which is fantastic and I applaud that fact; however, that raises the question that has to be answered first and foremost. Idaho has in its constitution something called the Blaine Amendment. Does siphoning public money into a private religious school voucher violate that amendment and therefore be considered unconstitutional? Depending on how this debate and vote conclude, I smell yet another Idaho Supreme Court battle on the horizon with the justices using their Epeldi test (Idaho Supreme Court case in 1971) to evaluate its validity.
To avoid a checkmate, might it serve well to make chess a compulsory subject in Idaho public schools and thereby strengthen a weak curriculum versus diverting money from an anorexic and starving system? Let’s try to strengthen our own brand before abandoning it. Let’s try to save the system we have before giving up on it, either partially or all together.
Maybe we can learn something from Armenia?
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.
