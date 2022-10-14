Brian Parsons

Brian Parsons

“Give a bad boy enough rope, and he’ll soon make a jackass of himself.” — Fairy Godmother, “Pinocchio”

Last month Disney+ released a live-action version of its 1940s classic film “Pinocchio.” This version, starring actor Tom Hanks, retells the story of an Italian woodworker, Gepetto, who, longing for a child of his own, builds a wooden puppet named Pinocchio. A fairy godmother gives Pinocchio life, and for the duration of the story, he is Gepetto’s disobedient child who ignores his conscience in the pursuit of personal pleasure.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.