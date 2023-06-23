Todd Thomas NEW

Todd Thomas

Communication between humans has greatly evolved, or should I say devolved, over the centuries. With the advent of the internet, emails and phones for texting, we have entered a more informal form of conversation than ever before. This shift has affected the roles of men and women in society in terms of power and influence, according to “The Alphabet Versus the Goddess” by Leonard Shlain. Pre-literate cultures venerated the feminine values favoring the right-brain modes women are more likely to have as the dominant trait. Writing drove cultures toward a linear left-brain thinking and therefore a shift toward a patriarchal rule. I find this fascinating. If you pick up this book I mentioned, be prepared for a long, long read — it's a 464-page fatiguing doozy!

Before the written alphabet, we relied on actually talking with each other to relay information, oral history and emotions. Then came easily accessible and affordable paper, ink and the U.S. Postal Service. Much of what we know of history stems from the letters and diaries of those people long passed. For example, the personal correspondence between William Seward and his wife regarding his experiences as a member of Abraham LIncoln’s cabinet and “Team of Rivals” gives us great insight and teaches valuable lessons. Thank goodness these documents were preserved by thoughtful historians. My favorite presidential historian, Doris Kearns Goodwin, heavily utilizes these kinds of documents in her Pulitzer Prize winning books.

Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.

