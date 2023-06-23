Communication between humans has greatly evolved, or should I say devolved, over the centuries. With the advent of the internet, emails and phones for texting, we have entered a more informal form of conversation than ever before. This shift has affected the roles of men and women in society in terms of power and influence, according to “The Alphabet Versus the Goddess” by Leonard Shlain. Pre-literate cultures venerated the feminine values favoring the right-brain modes women are more likely to have as the dominant trait. Writing drove cultures toward a linear left-brain thinking and therefore a shift toward a patriarchal rule. I find this fascinating. If you pick up this book I mentioned, be prepared for a long, long read — it's a 464-page fatiguing doozy!
Before the written alphabet, we relied on actually talking with each other to relay information, oral history and emotions. Then came easily accessible and affordable paper, ink and the U.S. Postal Service. Much of what we know of history stems from the letters and diaries of those people long passed. For example, the personal correspondence between William Seward and his wife regarding his experiences as a member of Abraham LIncoln’s cabinet and “Team of Rivals” gives us great insight and teaches valuable lessons. Thank goodness these documents were preserved by thoughtful historians. My favorite presidential historian, Doris Kearns Goodwin, heavily utilizes these kinds of documents in her Pulitzer Prize winning books.
Abe himself wrote a special kind of letter that he referred to as “hot letters.” They were never sent or given to the recipient but served as cathartic rants over political spats or disagreements. He would simply stuff them into a desk drawer for safekeeping. I think this is an effective method for relieving the pressure that anger or resentment can build inside our psyche. Just be careful they do not fall into the wrong hands — or worse yet, the right ones!
Non-award winning letters from my mom are saved in a box in my basement and serve as a great heart warming reminder of her prodigious letter writing over the years. For her, a letter was the preferred form of communication instead of those expensive long distance phone calls. Some of her epistles are humorous to me. Her multi-tasking methodology showed through in her rapid handwriting and topic jumping style. The current weather trend, who got married, who died or how the farm work was progressing were always mentioned in her letters to me. Some even had different colored ink as she would start and stop the composition multiple times in the course of a week.
It was in one of Mom’s letters that I learned my still flickering high school flame had indeed married while I was on my church mission in Japan. It was how I learned, post facto, of dad’s open heart surgery (again while in Japan). Knowledge of his surgery left me quite upset in regards to the late notice. “Why worry you unnecessarily?” was her closing statement. I impugned her motive at the time, but understand it better now. Profits for the USPS dipped slightly with her passing.
Dad’s letters were not really letters, more like post-it notes! One or two sentences of encouragement or well wishes with a check tucked in for birthday or Christmas gifts for the family. If I was lucky, a report of how the high school basketball team was doing that season was also provided. I have saved several of those small notes with his scribble on them; priceless!
Mom habitually used spiral bound notebooks as a daily journal. I spent hours and a gallon of tears pouring through this foot-high stack of journals after she died. I learned a few surprises and confidences that gave me mixed emotions. She expressed private feelings, as well as prayers for my well being, in those journals. Things I had never heard her speak of, but reading her handwritten words brought her voice to me. I look forward to discussing them with her some day after the welcome home hugs and apologies, which I anticipate will be the first order of business.
Regardless of too little or too much information in these letters and journals, when I read them then and re-read them now, I can hear their voices in my head. Having samples of their penmanship is nostalgic and pretty darn cool to me. What better way to record the human condition, your condition, than in your own script. If you are like me, your handwriting varies with your mood and can be telling as to the context of the words.
So, let us restore the lost art of letter writing between family and friends. My mom would be proud of us for that and probably say, “Job well done.”
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.
