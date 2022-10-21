Todd Thomas NEW

Todd Thomas

I often reflect on my days of playing high school or rec league sports. An activity that my arthritic, knee-replaced legs and aching back no longer tolerate but my mind greatly glorifies. Aside from the specific games or individual merits of those long ago days, the most rewarding feelings come from the interactions I had with teammates and coaches.

My generation revered our coaches; they could almost do no wrong. My parents taught me that you do not blame the coach or the referee for the outcomes of a game. Granted, this trait was easy to follow when you were a starter or got plenty of playing time. If we lost by one point, my Dad would then offer: “If you had made both your free throws earlier in the game, the score would have been different. They call them ‘free’ for a reason, ya know.” Criticism was leveled at coaches on some fronts, I am certain, but speaking for myself, I never heard a word of that negativity from my parents or older brothers who supported me faithfully with their attendance at both home and away games.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.