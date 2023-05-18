Interesting how things people are concerned about evolve as we age. I can’t recall being worried about anything as a child. I guess I assumed Mom and Dad would take care of everything important and, fortunately, I was right.
As long as Dad would get up every morning and go to work at the police station and Mom would get up every morning and go to work in the kitchen, life was just fine.
Of course, once a guy hits those teenage years, there are lots of things to worry about. Whether those things actually deserved a lot of attention and concern didn’t really matter because at the time they were ALL that mattered.
As far as most teenage guys were concerned, the right style of hair and clothes along with any style of car were essential to survival, and nearly everything else, including politics or the economy, was of no concern.
Talk to me when I was a teenager about dermatologists, cardiologists or ophthalmologists, and you may as well have given me a lecture in Swahili. When it came to teenage medical concerns, acne was about the limit of my knowledge and interest.
The college years introduced a new batch of worries, though paying tuition fifty years ago was not a big one since an entire semester only set me back about $300.
Among my biggest college concerns was whether I could find a parking spot on campus on one of those cold, snowy winter mornings. Oh, and I also fretted that the paper cup in the student center vending machine would land crooked causing nearly all my instant coffee to pour down the drain.
After college, I had a whole new batch of things to worry about. First, as a high school teacher, I worried about whether the tie I wore to work was too long or too short. I worried about if I remembered to include an apple in my lunch sack. I worried about forgetting to fast forward through the scene in Franco Zeffirelli’s “Romeo and Juliet” where Romeo flashes his bare butt. And the list goes on and on.
Along with classrooms and gymnasiums full of teenagers to worry about, eventually my wife and I had three boys of our own. And, of course, with the giant leap into parenthood the list of worries grows exponentially
Despite the new batch of worries having children creates, one positive change was that life was no longer all about me. For example, concerns about my health nearly completely vanished. There simply was not time to worry about it, so I didn’t.
Having three toddlers running around the house makes all the trivial problems and concerns magically disappear. Demolish the garage door by backing the family van full of kids through it like I did? Ha, who cares? Lose entire savings due to economic recession? Yippee! It’s only money.
Over the years, worries grew and changed just as the kids themselves did. My mom always said that you never stop worrying about your kids and, boy, was she right.
Even though our sons now live far away, my wife and I still worry about them, but not with the same immediacy since the care gap where they are concerned has widened. Yet, being humans, we must fill the worry vacuum with something.
Me? I worry about getting the garbage can out to the curb on time each week.
Now, I realize that sounds rather silly to most young people, and I’m quite certain that as a young man worrying about the garbage was not high on my list. In fact, I doubt that it ranked anywhere near the top 100.
Oh sure, I have other things to worry about now, like constantly checking to see that I have set my TV to record all the football games that I want to watch over the weekend since many of them kick off right during my nap time.
But for some reason I’m absolutely paranoid about making sure I toss everything I need to in the garbage can and getting it out of the garage and on the street by 8 a.m. every Friday, come rain, snow or an aching back.
I am quite aware of the fact that I could put the garbage can out on Thursday evening or even on Wednesday like one of my neighbors who, I assume, suffers from extreme garbage pickup paranoia. But the way the wind blows here up on this hill, it’s feasible that all my banana peels and coffee grounds could be scattered all over the street by morning.
And when it comes to getting the blue can out on recycle pickup day, I am nearly totally reliant on my neighbors to pick the correct day. When in doubt, I step outside early and scan nearby homes for blue cans on the street. Over time, I’ve learned which neighbors I can rely on, and which ones always mess me up.
Then just as I am really on a hot streak and batting a thousand on getting both cans out on time on the right day, guess what happens.
Along comes a holiday with its one-day garbage pickup delay, setting my worry level off the charts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.