First, I am romantic at heart. I believe in America, the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. I believe in the potential they bring to the United States. I recently watched a special on Abraham Lincoln and what he was grappling with leading up to his Gettysburg Address. As I watched the special, I understood even more the turmoil and pressure that Lincoln was under during the Civil War. He struggled to honor the Declaration of Independence and keep one nation. His speech at Gettysburg saddened me and left me heartbroken, knowing that America had not advanced as far as he had hoped in creating a new nation.

Speaking of the thousands that died in his Gettysburg Address, he said, "It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that the government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth."

Ram Eddings of Pocatello is the former coordinator of the Idaho State University Diversity Center.

