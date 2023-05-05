First, I am romantic at heart. I believe in America, the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. I believe in the potential they bring to the United States. I recently watched a special on Abraham Lincoln and what he was grappling with leading up to his Gettysburg Address. As I watched the special, I understood even more the turmoil and pressure that Lincoln was under during the Civil War. He struggled to honor the Declaration of Independence and keep one nation. His speech at Gettysburg saddened me and left me heartbroken, knowing that America had not advanced as far as he had hoped in creating a new nation.
Speaking of the thousands that died in his Gettysburg Address, he said, "It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that the government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth."
Lincoln knew that preserving this nation for the future would require the states to stay together as one nation. The Secession was about creating a separate country, as the Declaration of Confederate States showed.
"Secession would destroy the only democracy in existence and prove for all time — to both future Americans and the world — that a government of the people could not survive," Lincoln said.
The war carried an even more significant implication than slavery; it meant keeping the world's only attempt at Democracy successful for the states in creating a new nation and showing the world it could work. Lincoln knew that. ("Shall not perish from the earth")
Lincoln honestly believed in the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence in forming our nation and moving forward. History talks about the reasons for the Civil War (slavery/economics), But slavery was the primary reason for the Civil War. The facts remain slavery went against the very essence of our Declaration of Independence. "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal." While the Declaration of Independence may not have included enslaved people and indigenous people, it created great debates and a war against slavery that led to its abolishment.
Had we not fought this war, where would our nation be today? What would have happened to the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence? Our country may not be here today, and the Constitution and Declaration would collect dust on a shelf. The very ideologies that formed our nation.
The reality is those in the South created their own Declaration of Independence like the original one and did not include the rights of slaves either. However, I am sure the Emancipation would not have happened in the South had those states been successful in their Secession or they won the Civil War. It is ironic how there were selective beliefs in these two documents. There were people willing to fight to support an ideology that was wrong and inhumane. To consider another human being to be less important than your cow cannot be justified. To deny people an opportunity to learn, to grow, to see their children grow and not be afraid they may be sold is beyond my comprehension as a human being. To have the audacity to believe God would give someone the right to beat, murder, rape and hang people for any reason is not from God, it is man made.
We have fought two World Wars because others had the same belief and ideology to enslave the world. We fought those wars because we knew what the outcome would have been for ALL of us had we lost. No Constitution and No Declaration of Independence and NO democracy. Even today we struggle to bring forth this nation to the full climate that our forebears and Lincoln had hoped for. We still have not learned to live together as a nation of equality. We refuse to understand we have become a nation of tremendous wealth through our diversity. We have discredited every group that makes up this nation, and yet every group has demonstrated their commitment, loyalty and love for the principals for which this nation stands fighting in all of America's wars (Native Americans before they were citizens) despite the treatment they have received.
Hatred/racism continues to run rampant among all groups. We have all fallen into the pit of destruction in which we do not trust or respect each other. A pit of despair that we may never crawl out of. Every nationality, color, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, it does not matter, have all given their blood, sweat, tears and lives to this nation. As Americans we have been given the ability to think clearly and voice our thoughts without the fear of reprisal, to freely understand the wrong and to ratify the wrong. How great our nation could be had we accepted each other as Americans from the start? How much growth would we have achieved had we given every child an equal opportunity to learn and grow? How many great young minds have we destroyed and continue to destroy through our ignorance and hatred? One nation under God, not one nation under man.
The attack on the Capitol was not about patriotism, but hatred and contempt for the principals that conceived this nation; led by a person who had contempt for the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. They did not fit in with his goals.
I am still seeking the meaning of "Making America Great Again." I took it as meaning to go back to more inequality and deeper hatred and despair for the nation. As a nation today, we have also hit that crossroad that Lincoln faced, preserving the principles for which our nation was conceived. Jan. 6, 2021, was another day of infamy for America. As Americans, do we or do we not believe in the Constitution and Declaration of Independence?
We have all earned the rights set forth by our forebears. No, they were not perfect, but they left two of the greatest documents to help find our way and to form a more perfect union. Great nations are about the people, not the politicians. The rights of the people include standing up and fighting for each other; to do what is right to help the nation grow, not impede progress by fighting against each other. There will always be inequalities in societies, but we are a nation that was conceived as liberty, and we must continue to fight for the betterment of the nation. As Americans that is our job, that's what the forebears gave us, the ability to make things better for all not just a few.
This is what sets us apart from the rest of the world. Ultimate supremacy is not democracy. Those striving for supremacy do not want to understand how and why democracy works. They are fighting against the essence of the nation's foundation. Maybe we should give them their own state. Their rhetoric is destructive and full of hatred that is being handed down from generation to generation. Their aim is to divide the nation and create a race war that would not benefit America. Hatred and racism consume them so deeply they refuse to see the greatness that equality has given us.
What kind of nation have we become? Do we really care about the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence only when it suits our individual needs? Democracy has proved repeatedly that stereotypes and the logic for hatred are unwarranted. We have truly beat that horse to death a thousand times over and over.
We are all Americans. The future of this nation is in the balance. We are going backwards in every aspect, education, money, equal employment and salaries, voting rights, our ability to think and figure out truths versus non-truths, use our common sense, to question all our leaders, (governments, corporations) all of them and demand the truth. Most important, to hold ALL our leaders responsible to us and not just a few. I don't expect us to agree on everything, but we know right from wrong. When groups respect each other, we can work together believing in each other to do the right things for the best for all Americans, then we move forward. Neither our Constitution nor Declaration of Independence can survive the long haul without the people believing in each other.
WE ARE ALL AMERICANS. Democracy, what are we really scared of in the fight for equality?
Ram Eddings of Pocatello is the former coordinator of the Idaho State University Diversity Center.
