Like many of you, I consider my Fourth of July celebration a success if I wake up on the 5th to discover that I still have all 10 fingers. Is it my imagination, or are fireworks getting bigger and louder? I don’t recall ever being blown out of my bed after midnight, not once, but twice, in previous years.
I suppose such things are bound to happen when annual sales in this country are approaching $3 billion for fireworks with a total weight of around 500 million pounds, according to data from the American Pyrotechnics Association.
This Fourth of July was average regarding fireworks-related injuries and deaths nationwide. Latest word was that six people died and around 7,000 injured. That’s fairly good when one considers that China averages 400 deaths and countless injuries annually due to fireworks mishaps.
The Fourth of July fireworks tradition is a bit of a mystery since it’s hard to imagine Washington, Jefferson, Adams and the rest of the Founding Fathers waving sparklers while hopping around to celebrate the country’s independence.
Other than ships’ cannons booming to mark the occasion, any fireworks back then were relatively small. Today, it’s feasible that just one of those huge rockets that explodes so colorfully during a city’s celebration contains more gun powder than all the American colonists’ muskets combined.
So where do most of today’s Fourth of July fireworks — along with red, white and blue flags, shirts, shorts, hats, sun visors and plastic plates — come from? China, of course. Our nation’s current national debt is $31.4 trillion, and from the remains of spent fireworks strewn about on neighborhood sidewalks and stuffed into overflowing garbage cans the day after the Fourth, I’d guess that we owe $31 trillion of that to China just for fireworks.
Heck, you can even order a “Made in China” $59.99 6-Foot Length Patriotic Independence Day 4th of July Inflatable Uncle Sam on a Motorcycle! Here’s the online ad description: “Just plug this independence inflatable, only a minute it will be standing up to its full height, ready to delight all your neighbors and guests. The Build-in Bright white LED lights is prefect For independence party night. No need to worry our Inflatable will fly away by the wind.” Wow! That description left me speechless.
China is such a dominant player in our Independence Day celebrations that "99 percent of the backyard consumer fireworks come directly from China," said Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association. "And about 70 percent of the professional display fireworks are manufactured in China."
That’s why I have to laugh at all the news articles on the internet recently that report ominous signs of trouble brewing between China and the U.S., most of which revolve around trade and other economic issues between the two countries.
It is simply impossible to take such reports seriously when fireworks stands are popping up like dandelions in various parking lots around town. I find it hard to believe that the U.S. would take action severe enough to disrupt the importation of Geisha 6-Inch XXL Canister Shells and Buddha Bag Roman Candles from China.
Add the fact that, despite rising political tensions, all U.S. imports from China went up 6.3 percent from 2021-2022 while American exports to China went up 1.6 percent, according to the Commerce Department. So, while the public sees lots of tough talk being exchanged between the two countries, behind the scenes more dollars and yuan are being exchanged than ever before.
Personally, I would not mind it a bit if the U.S. did ban the importation and use of fireworks to celebrate our Independence Day. All the loud window-rattling noise is hard on these old ears and nerves of mine. Not to mention all the family pets terrified by the explosions. Our dog was so scared it would run and curl up in the bathtub — additional proof that animals have more common sense than humans.
There are indications that other people around the country feel the same way as drone shows are becoming increasingly popular. This year some cities across the U.S. added drones to their fireworks shows on Independence Day while others ditched fireworks entirely,
Reasons for the switch away from fireworks include avoiding potential fire threats and helping veterans with PTSD. The drones, which display choreographed art with LED lights, are also considered to be more environmentally friendly.
A shift to drones on future Fourths of July would be one way to reduce China’s role in our nation’s birthday and… wait. What’s that? You say that China is home to the world's biggest drone manufacturer, and the country holds approximately 70 percent of the global drone market share?
That’s just great. Substituting drones for fireworks in the future will still leave us dependent on China to celebrate our nation’s independence.
Well, thank goodness for Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest, the one American Fourth of July tradition not dependent on China. Our own Joey Chestnut, the world record holder for eating 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, ate the most hot dogs last week to claim his 16th consecutive title.
Let’s just see China try to top that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.