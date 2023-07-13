Mike Murphy

Like many of you, I consider my Fourth of July celebration a success if I wake up on the 5th to discover that I still have all 10 fingers. Is it my imagination, or are fireworks getting bigger and louder? I don’t recall ever being blown out of my bed after midnight, not once, but twice, in previous years.

I suppose such things are bound to happen when annual sales in this country are approaching $3 billion for fireworks with a total weight of around 500 million pounds, according to data from the American Pyrotechnics Association.

Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing — Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.

