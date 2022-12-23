Kelly Boodry

Nobody likes to be told what to do, particularly when it’s someone’s opinion on what’s best for us or the animals in our lives. Ideally, this type of input/feedback, whether it’s nicely put or harshly delivered, is eventually considered, and evaluated for bettering ourselves or our human and non-human friends.

Unfortunately, being human means, we tend to filter this type of critical input through an emotional process and much of it gets dismissed. As I get older, I’d like to think that I process feedback with less of an emotional filter and more with a critical eye. I suspect this is due to all the “crap, I should have listened to them” experiences that accumulate over time.

