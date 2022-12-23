Nobody likes to be told what to do, particularly when it’s someone’s opinion on what’s best for us or the animals in our lives. Ideally, this type of input/feedback, whether it’s nicely put or harshly delivered, is eventually considered, and evaluated for bettering ourselves or our human and non-human friends.
Unfortunately, being human means, we tend to filter this type of critical input through an emotional process and much of it gets dismissed. As I get older, I’d like to think that I process feedback with less of an emotional filter and more with a critical eye. I suspect this is due to all the “crap, I should have listened to them” experiences that accumulate over time.
The animals in our lives rely on us to make good thoughtful decisions for their well-being. Therefore, the more we can process feedback from others with a critical eye regarding their safety rather than dismiss them through the emotional filter, the better.
The festive season is now in full swing, and unfortunately with it comes the rushing of activities and high stress. Don’t let the chaotic environment of the season activate the “emotional feedback filter” when it comes to input/feedback from others in the safety of our furry family members. There are many dangers to our pets created by holiday preparations and activities, so let’s be diligent in our preparations and feedback to and from others.
It's important to remember that some common festive staples can be dangerous for our pets. Make sure to keep these items away from your pets so the whole family can have a happy and safe holiday season.
Tinsel: Where it was once a mainstay of tree decorations, I think it’s fallen significantly in Christmas tree adornment. Regardless, it is still used and still very dangerous if ingested by your four-legged family members. If your pet is obsessed with it either don’t use it or place it well out of reach.
Wrapped presents, bows and ribbons: Aww yes, the coveted Christmas toys of every dog and cat to the chagrin of every person who places presents under the tree. Not only toys, but mysteries to be resolved since some pets will even chew into the gift and eat the contents, especially if there is food inside. If possible, leave presents out of the reach of pets and let Santa do the placing of gifts under the tree.
Christmas tree water: Often used as an “auxiliary water dish” by many pets, the water base of a Christmas tree may contain dangerous chemicals that could cause harm when ingested. Also, stagnant tree water is a breeding ground for bacteria, and your pet could end up with nausea or diarrhea if consuming from it. If you use a live tree for your holiday festivities, keep the dish covered or out of reach.
Plants and live yuletide decorations: It’s not only important to be cautious where you place poinsettias, but also any other holiday arrangements. Some may contain lilies (Lilium species), holly, mistletoe or Yew plants. Bouquets brought into the house by holiday guests should be thoroughly inspected, as lilies are a common flower used by florists. Just one or two bites of a lily can cause acute kidney failure in cats — even the pollen and the water that the plant is in are poisonous.
Holly berries and mistletoe can also be concerning to pets. When Christmas or English holly is ingested, it can result in severe gastrointestinal upset, thanks to the spiny leaves and potentially toxic substances found in the plant. If ingested, most pets smack their lips, drool, and shake their head excessively due to irritation from the spiny leaves.
Toys and presents: For many of us the evening before or the morning of Christmas day involves the chaotic unwrapping of gifts and resultant scattering of toys throughout the zone of havoc. It’s best to keep the wrapping material (or what was wrapping material) tidy and picked up to keep it out of the mouths of the furry ones. Also, the toys/gifts themselves would best be sequestered to an area out of reach of your pets.
This time of year is special. It reminds us of our blessings and how we need to be diligent with the kindness we need to show every person and animal throughout the year. This is particularly notable when it comes to those who love us and make our lives worth living. For many of us the wet licks or gentle purrs will always be a special reminder of what this season is all about.
Merry Christmas, happy holidays and Happy New Year.
Local animal welfare organization events and services
The Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has low-cost spay-neuter certificates available to anyone every Saturday between 1 and 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Pocatello. For more information, call PAWS at 208-406-2970.
The Bannock Humane Society (BHS) also has low-cost spay-neuter certificates available to anyone every Wednesday between 7 and 8 p.m. at the BHS offices at 850 Barton Road.
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization.
