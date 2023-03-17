Critics have written how diverse the Oscar ceremony was, this year, and it did have some major firsts, like the first Asian woman, Michelle Yeoh, to win an Oscar for best actress. The fact she is 60 is noteworthy since in the film industry, one can be labeled past their prime at 30, particularly women. The Oscar for best film went to “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,“ which featured Asian actors, including Ke Huy Quan as best supporting actor. His story of sudden success to oblivion to comeback is classic Hollywood.
In the past, Asian actors were usually servants or wily villains. In one insulting casting decision, Charlie Chan was played by a white actor instead of the many available Asian actors capable of playing the role. There was the horrible blunder of casting Mickey Rooney in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” as Mr. Yunioshi, a buck-toothed caricature of Japanese people. I suspect even in 1961, this was considered to be racist. Audrey Hepburn’s magic is what saves the film, today.
Some years ago, there was a poignant documentary on Black actors in film, and despite the remarkable talents of so many, including Paul Robson who did a memorable Othello, most of them were relegated to “Tarzan” movies. I always feel a little queasy watching Black actors in “Gone with the Wind.” At that time, of course, Black people were enslaved, but the film strips the Black characters of any authentic dignity. As the Black mammy, Hattie McDaniel won the 1940 Oscar for best supporting actress and read a speech prepared for her. Here is a quote: “I sincerely hope I shall always be a credit to my race and to the motion picture industry.”
Sidney Poitier’s win as best actor for “Lilies of the Field” was the first major breakthrough for Black actors, and he didn’t have to take credit to anything but his talent.
Anonymous Indian actors were always available to be shot off their horses by white pioneers in endless westerns. At the 1973 Oscars, Sacheen Littlefeather, an Apache activist and actress, refused on Marlon Brando’s behalf his best actor Oscar for “The Godfather.” She then read Brando’s statement about his decision to reject the Oscar due to the demeaning depiction of Native Americans in Hollywood movies. She was booed, and John Wayne had to be restrained from crashing on the stage and smacking her. Though I admire Clint Eastwood as a director, he had to add a comment of his own when he presented the Oscar for best picture to “The Godfather”: “I don’t know if I should present this award,” he said, “on behalf of all the cowboys shot in all the John Ford westerns over the years.”
The academy eventually apologized to Littlefeather who died in 2022. Kevin Costner’s “Dances with Wolves,” which won best picture in 1990, helped change the attitude toward telling the stories of Indian people, even if the leading man was white.
I still remember pitching films to studio heads, one advantage of being a film student. A studio lot has many buildings that resemble airport hangers where films are shot. It was not unusual to see a film star like John Travolta signing autographs for fans touring the studio lot. It was also not unusual to pitch a film with a minority actor in a major role and have a film executive lean forward to ask, “Can’t the main detective be white?”
With actors like Denzel Washington, that question won’t be asked again, and until recently, no one would have pitched a film like “The Whale” about a grossly overweight man.
Judging from the 2023 Oscar ceremony, the Academy of Motion Pictures and the Academy Awards have welcomed more diversity, which is better for the artists and the audience.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”
