Critics have written how diverse the Oscar ceremony was, this year, and it did have some major firsts, like the first Asian woman, Michelle Yeoh, to win an Oscar for best actress. The fact she is 60 is noteworthy since in the film industry, one can be labeled past their prime at 30, particularly women. The Oscar for best film went to “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,“ which featured Asian actors, including Ke Huy Quan as best supporting actor. His story of sudden success to oblivion to comeback is classic Hollywood.

In the past, Asian actors were usually servants or wily villains. In one insulting casting decision, Charlie Chan was played by a white actor instead of the many available Asian actors capable of playing the role. There was the horrible blunder of casting Mickey Rooney in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” as Mr. Yunioshi, a buck-toothed caricature of Japanese people. I suspect even in 1961, this was considered to be racist. Audrey Hepburn’s magic is what saves the film, today.

Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”

