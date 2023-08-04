I am not absolutely sure how I feel about the epic “Oppenheimer,” written and directed by Christopher Nolan about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man who is considered the “father of the atomic bomb.” Since I sat there mesmerized for three hours by the perfect casting, the time jumping plot sequences and discussions of quantum physics that somehow became dramatic, I can say the film is formidable, challenging — even great. Perhaps it was the sense of impending doom that anyone might feel knowing what happened when the first atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki (which are not shown). There is so much to cover in “Oppenheimer,” any critic has to ask, “Where do I start?”
Christopher Nolan has directed some ambitious complex films from Inception to three Batman blockbusters. “Dunkirk” is his visceral film about the evacuation of the English soldiers from Dunkirk beach before the onslaught of Nazi forces. It was a retreat that became a kind of victory.
The film certainly works because Oppenheimer, a brilliant if egotistical flawed man and womanizer, is played with a haunting ghostly quality by Irish actor, Cillian (“Killian”) Murphy. Murphy’s expressive eyes highlight every scene he is in. He wears a cross between a pork pie and fedora hat, and evidently modeled his performance on footage of Oppenheimer and Mr. Rogers. The rest of the cast is superb from Robert Downey Jr. playing Levi Strauss, Oppenheimer’s jealous rival (think Salieri and Mozart), to Oppenheimer’s alcoholic wife, Kitty, played by Emily Blunt. Matt Damon is wonderful as Lt. Gen. Groves, the abrupt director of the Manhattan Project who appointed Oppenheimer to oversee the development of an atomic bomb before Hitler got one. The film is shot in color and black and white; that does not distract but rather enhances the drama of individual scenes.
There are many effective set pieces in this mosaic. Oppenheimer was Jewish and left wing and though he never joined the Communist party, he did party with Communists, including Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh). They became lovers, and in a post-sex nude scene, Tatlock looks at Oppenheimer’s bookcase. She finds the Bhagavad Gita in Sanskrit and asks Oppenheimer to translate a line which he does: “Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds.” That’s the line Oppenheim quoted when asked how he felt after watching the first detonation of the atomic bomb. Tatlock later committed suicide, though some suspected murder. Another set piece concerns President Harry Truman played by an unrecognizable Gary Oldman, giving the suddenly guilty Oppenheimer a Kleenex while dismissing him as a “crybaby.” The irony here is that Germany had surrendered so why was this terrible bomb that changed the world dropped on a broken Japan? President Truman then developed the more powerful hydrogen bomb against Oppenheimer’s objection.
Oppenheimer delivers the kind of powerful experience only a great film can deliver, and not just because it was shot using the huge Imax format. Matt Zoller Seitz, the Editor at Large of RogerEbert.com said it well:
“But as a physical experience, ‘Oppenheimer’ is something else entirely — it's hard to say exactly what, and that's what's so fascinating about it.”
I would agree. The film could’ve ended with the first test of the atomic bomb, a harrowing scene considering the fact both Albert Einstein and Oppenheimer wondered if a nuclear explosion might set off a chain reaction in the earth’s atmosphere and destroy the world. Ponder that, a moment. They didn’t really know until the red button was pushed. There are also scenes showing the enmity of Strauss at a hearing that ultimately stripped Oppenheimer of his security clearance. I originally felt the tribunal scenes were anti-climactic and added too much to the film’s length. I now think the film is as long as it needed to be.
The critics have generally raved about Christopher Nolan’s cinematic achievement. It provides a memorable if disturbing experience, and Christopher Nolan doesn’t try to justify or explain that momentous historical event that ushered in a more dangerous world. Like the confrontational hearing at the end, the viewing audience has to judge.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”
