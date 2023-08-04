I am not absolutely sure how I feel about the epic “Oppenheimer,” written and directed by Christopher Nolan about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man who is considered the “father of the atomic bomb.” Since I sat there mesmerized for three hours by the perfect casting, the time jumping plot sequences and discussions of quantum physics that somehow became dramatic, I can say the film is formidable, challenging — even great. Perhaps it was the sense of impending doom that anyone might feel knowing what happened when the first atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki (which are not shown). There is so much to cover in “Oppenheimer,” any critic has to ask, “Where do I start?”

Christopher Nolan has directed some ambitious complex films from Inception to three Batman blockbusters. “Dunkirk” is his visceral film about the evacuation of the English soldiers from Dunkirk beach before the onslaught of Nazi forces. It was a retreat that became a kind of victory.

Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”

