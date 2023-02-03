Travelers walk along a concourse at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing on Jan. 18. A population that has crested and is slowly shrinking will pose new challenges for China's leaders, ranging from encouraging young people to start families, to persuading seniors to stay in the workforce longer and parents to allow their children to join the military.
Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press
As I’ve made clear in several previous columns, I believe that it would be to the great advantage of all living things on earth if the human population was substantially smaller, or if, at least, the number of humans born each year was no more than enough to replace the number that had died. I was therefore pleased to read the recent news report that in China, last year, deaths had exceeded births.
Other columnists did not share my pleasure. In four NYT op-eds published within a week of China’s announcement, their titles were: “The Problem(s) with China’s Population Drop,” “China’s Population Falls, Heralding a Demographic Crisis,” “Why China’s Shrinking Population is Cause for Alarm,” and “China Needs Couples to Have more Babies: Can I.V.F help?”
Why, you may ask, on a planet with limited resources and a human population in the process of overrunning and destroying other species’ ecosystems, is a slight reduction in mankind’s numbers portrayed as worrisome?
The first report cites two basic problems: 1) if a country’s birthrate falls, the population becomes older, i.e. the average age increases. That means that more government money must be spent to support older people, as the U.S. does through programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Such programs are paid for by those who are still working. The report predicts that “China will either have to inflict a lot of economic pain on its elderly, sharply raise taxes on younger citizens, or both.”
Problem 2) is this: “To maintain full employment, a society must keep overall spending high enough to keep up with the economy’s productive capacity. You might think that a shrinking population, which reduces capacity, would make this task easier. But a falling population — especially a falling working-age population — tends to reduce some important kinds of spending, especially investment spending.” So, “a society with a declining working-age population tends, other things equal, to experience persistent economic weakness.”
The second report also cites the negative impact of less tax revenue to support a pension system, but its primary emphasis is upon the prospect that “China will not have enough people of working age to fuel its growth,” and will become: “no longer (a) young, vibrant, growing population,” but “an old and shrinking population.” This destiny is already showing itself, the report asserts, in that “the country’s gross domestic product … grew just 2.9 percent in the last three months of the year,” and last year’s economic growth (3 percent) was the lowest in 40 years.
The third report stresses the unpleasant consequences of population decline for the rest of the world: “a shortage of factory workers in China — driven by a more educated workforce and a shrinking population of young people — could raise costs for consumers outside China, potentially exacerbating inflation in countries like the United States.”
The fourth report takes it as given that China is in economic trouble, mentioning that “the government is being forced to tackle a series of connected challenges — a shrinking labor force, a fledgling pension system and a generation of young people who aren’t interested in having babies,” and focuses upon one of the measures encouraged by the Chinese government to raise the fertility rate: in vitro fertilization (I.V.F.). The report describes a Chinese couple who tried I.V.F. twice (success often takes several tries) and finally succeeded, though at enormous cost, leaving them in serious debt and the mother without her former job.
I should mention that all four reports agree that China’s loss of population is not the result of China’s former “one-child” policy, which was officially abandoned in 2015 and replaced, last year, with a “three-child” policy. Rather, population reduction is simply caused by a great many Chinese couples choosing, for a variety of reasons, to not have children.
A fifth op-ed appeared on Jan. 19 with the title: “China’s Decline Became Undeniable This Week. Now What?” This commentary, addressing people like me who “think the world has too many people already,” says that the population loss might “sound like good news,” but it’s not, because, as said in other commentaries, it will consign “hundreds of millions of Chinese to a penurious and often lonely old age,” and produce an economic decline, which, because China is “an export hub and a vast market … will ripple through the world economy,” with disastrous consequences.
Then, on Jan. 30, another op-ed appeared, taking a different perspective. It was titled; “The Alternative, Optimistic Story of Population Decline,” and it accused other commentators of overreacting to China’s population loss, which is, after all, a phenomenon that has occurred already in at least 20 countries worldwide.
The author points to the positive social factors that produced those declines: “Lower birthrates stem in part from greater personal and reproductive freedom, such as the choice to stay unmarried, higher pay and more professional opportunities for women in these nations.” He also mentions, albeit in passing, that “fewer people on the planet, of course, may reduce humanity’s ecological footprint and competition for finite resources.”
He admits that adjusting to lower populations presents challenges, such as “the need to offer quality and affordable child care, make college education more affordable and equitable, provide guaranteed minimum income and make societies more gender equality,” but he concludes his column, nonetheless, with the rather blunt advice: “Governments should abandon the mindless pursuit of economic growth in favor of well-being for citizens.”
This last author is a sociologist; all of the other five op-eds were written by authors schooled in economics. That suggests, I’d argue, that viewing the world from within the theoretical edifice of modern capitalism is what leads to a belief that growth — both economic and demographic — is intrinsically a good thing, and its absence is a sign of trouble.
From my perspective, the capitalist viewpoint is not merely mistaken, but deliberately blind to relevant realities of life on this planet. It’s not merely short-sighted, but, in the end, suicidal, not just for our species, but for the entire biosphere. In my next column I will try to persuade readers that that’s the case.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.
