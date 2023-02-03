As I’ve made clear in several previous columns, I believe that it would be to the great advantage of all living things on earth if the human population was substantially smaller, or if, at least, the number of humans born each year was no more than enough to replace the number that had died. I was therefore pleased to read the recent news report that in China, last year, deaths had exceeded births.

Other columnists did not share my pleasure. In four NYT op-eds published within a week of China’s announcement, their titles were: “The Problem(s) with China’s Population Drop,” “China’s Population Falls, Heralding a Demographic Crisis,” “Why China’s Shrinking Population is Cause for Alarm,” and “China Needs Couples to Have more Babies: Can I.V.F help?”

Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.

