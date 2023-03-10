How many of us feel some level of “party” fatigue? Not the birthday party or retirement party but rather political party fatigue? Political parties have been around prior to the founding of our state and country. Their purpose being to unite people of similar mind and values. We have seen attempts at third parties but they do not seem to gain much traction. However, an argument could be made that factions within the clock face of party platforms could be labeled as individual and separate parties.
In Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon’s column of March 3, 2023, she called for an end to non-partisan municipal elections across the state and to make it a rule for all candidates to declare a party affiliation. She made several points that I would like to address:
1. “Once in office, these same ‘unaligned’ officials raise money for the Democrat Party.” How does she know that their campaign monies are going to the Democrat Party? Is there proof of such donations coming from whatever funds are left over after their race is completed and bills paid?
2. She states that in the past, the theory behind nonpartisan municipal elections was that municipal governments existed to provide services. That is an accurate statement and I agree with her. But then she continues by stating that “the days of city leaders just paving potholes or opening parks are long gone.” In a city like Preston, we are mostly, if not all, about building roads, managing the complexities of growth, adhering to a budget, building recreational programs and undertaking a new wastewater treatment plant. Not to mention, protecting the city from liability is of the highest priority. From discussing our small town issues with other city council members of similar sized communities, I dare say they would agree with me on this point. In the over 300 city council meetings I have participated in the past 13 years, I do not recall a single agenda item that was affected by any of us being registered voters of either party.
3. She cites many examples of larger metropolitan areas, like Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, Chicago and San Antonio having liberal city councils and mayors leading their cities astray with their policies. Again, she is spot on in these examples. Even Boise can be included in her examples. But I cannot think of any other city in Idaho that may approach the political party energy and loyalty at the council and mayoral level that the cities mentioned above are experiencing. I addressed this point in a resolution I authored for winter meetings of the Idaho GOP party last January by suggesting a population level of 50,000 be used in deciding whether or not party declaration was necessary for municipal elections. Remember that municipal elections include not just the obvious mayor and council, but library boards, cemetery boards, school boards (maybe they should be!?) and other taxing districts with board members. Sadly, my resolution was never brought to the committee as the slate of topics was long and time was short.
4. She states that “the public has a right to know what party a candidate aligns with.” On the larger scale of county, state or national, I can concede that point easily. However, in a smaller city like Preston, the political genealogy of most candidates is known before they ever file the paperwork for office. Franklin County is over 95 percent Republican by birth — regardless of voter registration records — therefore no declaration of party has hardly any effect on the voter’s minds. I’ll go out on a limb by suggesting there are dozens of other towns our size or smaller in Idaho with similar demographics. I realize there is a slight trend across Idaho that greatly worries the state GOP leaders. Out of state interests are gaining publicity, but I will continue to take the stand that the best defense is a strong offense. Let's make the Idaho GOP a stronger brand from the inside out rather than weaken it with restrictions on party membership and voting rights.
5. Lastly, Dorothy calls attention to “several academic studies have shown that non-partisanship tends to produce elected officials more representative of the upper socioeconomic classes than the general populace and it aggravates the class bias in voting turnout.” I am a believer in academic studies, yet I need to see the actual research to better judge their reliability and reproducibility and thereby determine their bias, applicability and accuracy.
Now, all this being said, my words may be construed as a rebuttal of negative tone. In the spirit of a compliment sandwich, I have had more than one face to face conversation with Chairwoman Moon at our Franklin County candidate night last year, the state convention in Twin Falls and again at the winter meetings. I found her to be polite, pleasant and professional in our interaction. But in speaking for and defending towns like my hometown of Preston, this idea is an “ill-fitting” shoe and one size does not fit all.
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.
