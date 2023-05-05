StoryCorps was in Logan over the past weekend. When I learned of this, I promptly scheduled an appointment for Sunday, April 30. If you are not familiar with StoryCorps please check out their website: StoryCorps.org. It was an awesome opportunity and experience to relate three of my favorite stories from my book, “Musings of the Third Son from the First Wife.” In my best amateur raconteuring style, I shared abbreviated, spontaneous and paraphrased versions of “Keep the Wheel in the Furrow,'' “Never Hang Up” and “The Healing Begins.” Three stories about my parents and the lessons learned from being their son. It was emotional, humbling and inspiring all wrapped up together like the gift that our memories are and can be when shared. I was assisted by two very adroit and professional facilitators named Delilah and Shira. We enjoyed chatting about their hometowns of Brooklyn and Philadelphia. I left the Airstream mobile recording studio feeling like I had just made two new friends; we exchanged emails and I hope our paths cross again someday. That is one of the missions of StoryCorps is to connect people, make friends and share heartwarming experiences. If StoryCorps makes its way to Pocatello or an area near you, please consider participation. It will be a highlight in your life. To StoryCorps, Delilah and Shira, I say, “Job well done!”
While making the 30-minute drive to Logan from Preston for this appointment, I was listening to, of all the playlists on my Spotify, AC/DC! A bit unexpected I know, but it was leftover from my day of doing spring clean up in my yard, the day before. Think of it as my “pump up” music before the big game or performance. The song is called “Rock N Roll Train” from their 2008 album called “Black Ice.” At the 2:47 mark, guitarist Angus Young hits and holds one note, with a little distortion mixed in, for less than two seconds. I replayed this section of the song several times. Traffic was not obtrusive so my hands and arms were strumming the air guitar and my head was bobbing. I did not care who saw me, I was in my element.
That single tone landed heavily on me and reminded me of another favorite song called, “Touch My Blues Away” by the German blues singer, Jessy Martens. She uses her throaty style to hit and hold a single note for over ten seconds at the 1:37 mark. All with just one breath; gives me goosebumps! Similar effect on me; take a few minutes and check both these tunes out on your favorite music app. Trust me, well worth it.
As I waited my turn to enter the Airstream recording studio, in the Cache County Courthouse parking lot, this column started to form in my head. I kept reflecting on that one note, the feeling it produced in me and the extrapolation came clearly into focus. I thought of how we can have an effect, either positive or negative, on those around us with just one note, one word, one glance or one act of kindness or insensitivity. Sometimes our influence on others is anonymous, sometimes intentional.
These talented musicians affected me in an energetic manner with just one note. If you stop and think for a few moments, I am sure you can identify instances in your life where you were the “affectee” or “affector” (might be made up words, but you get the point) with just one note, word or other physical act. I made an internal vow to myself to be more aware and conscious of my words and the notes I play in my personal and community arena. After all, don’t we all want to hear and say the words “job well done” in the appraisal of our life?
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.