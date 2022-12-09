Now we know that the Democratic Party, their “mainstream” media, old Twitter and the FBI all embrace Harry Reid’s rationalized ethics when he was confronted for lying about candidate Mitt Romney: “…well, he didn’t get elected, did he?”
Now we know that continues to be the Democratic Party’s standard justification for deception, lies and corruption. As Hillary Clinton so candidly asked, “What difference does it make?" Actually, quite a lot.
Now we know, thanks to the release of internal Twitter communications between the Democratic Party’s apparatus, Twitter and the FBI that the left has no values other than their passion for power, control and avarice. Now we know the left has turned their back on even the shadow of ethics in politics or fairness in journalism.
The ugliness and stench of corruption and lies revealed so far from the release of internal Twitter communications is just the surface scum in the septic tank of the Democratic Party. More solid waste has yet to be dredged up from the bottom of the cesspool.
The Democratic Party’s social media comrades and their “mainstream” media conspirators may have been founded on high minded principles of truth, accuracy and freedom of speech, but those days are long gone. Now we know that even the FBI joined the conspiracy as the thuggery muscle of the Democratic Party.
Now we know that this axis of evil attacked the core principles of the Bill of Rights, mocked the very idea of fair elections and stole the virtue of lady justice. Like the most vile and corrupt criminal before the bar of justice this cabal defends their evil alliances by attacking their accusers and blaming the victims.
The latest claim of the Biden administration is that the suppression of the story and the evidence of criminal actions exposed on Hunter’s computer should be ignored because it’s “old news.” As if aged rot becomes less rancid over time.
Now we know that the collective left has remorse only for being exposed and have no feelings of guilt whatsoever for their breach of trust. Like the career criminals they are, the Democratic Party, its leaders and their cash and in-kind media donors are more than likely to reoffend. They will certainly do so to hide or excuse their corruption and deception.
Even the early Twitter evidence proves what rational observers already suspected. The election of 2020 and now 2022 was stolen via censorship and news manipulation as surely as any Jim Crow law or Klan intimidation of the past disenfranchised Black voters. These anti-MAGA zealots are far more subtle than was the KKK, but more effective.
Those who orchestrated the ongoing alliance between the Democratic Party, social media and the intelligence agencies walk among us in the halls of Congress. Like the cowards of the clan, they hide their faces behind sheets of wokism. Their chants of “racism” attempt to drown out any challenge to their veracity. They leave no burned crosses as evidence of their evil. They speak of acceptance and equity while practicing the exact opposite in what is now an open secret.
Now the stench of the rotten intelligence community is in the air gagging all those whose sense of smell is not dulled by guilt. Now we know that the fifty “intelligence” officers and the likes of Adam Shift were perjurers to a man when they lied about the origins and facts revealed on Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell.”
Not since the Teapot Dome Scandal and perhaps Watergate has a President’s party and office been so exposed as corrupt and vile. But even those scandals pale in comparison to the scope, the length of the ongoing fraud and the number of gangsters involved this time around.
I appeal to all those individuals on the left, to all members of the left-biased media, and to all members of the Democratic Party who have even the semblance of a sense of justice to critically look at where you have pledged your allegiance. Now you have to know that whatever values and policies drew you to the left and the Democratic Party, your avowed values have been betrayed as surely as any canceled conservative.
The sincere, honest and ethical Democrat who continues to support their party as the lesser evil or for any reason whatsoever at this point are compromising their personal integrity. There is no greater political evil than to conspire, censor and cheat the way your party and all their media have done. It’s time to accept the reality of your party’s malfeasance and abandon the pretext of holding the higher moral ground.
Shocking only to the media-managed liberal, many Biden family conspiracy theories are now proven facts thanks to the revelation on Hunter’s computer. In the face of this evidence, and the extraordinary efforts to suppress it, one has to know that democrats have chosen poorly if they continue to blindly follow the “mainstream” media or the leadership of the Democratic Party.
I don’t expect the effects of so many years of fake news and censorship to wear off quickly. The devoted left will doubtlessly applaud the success of their program of actual disinformation no matter how unethical. One can only hope that through a profusion of free speech, a new Twitter and the continued decline of the bastions of fake news that a process of de-liberalization, akin to the cleansing process in post WWII Germany, will take hold.
As in those days, some diehards will fight on, driven by their addiction to their days in corrupt power. Nevertheless, now that we know about the inner workings of the Democratic Party’s collective cabal I am hopeful that liberals with a conscience will move on with some regret for past allegiances and make better choices from now on.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.