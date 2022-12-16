Here’s a headline you don’t want to read, “Nigerian Army massacred children in its war against Islamist insurgents, witnesses say.” (News 25 Now) There are even allegations of forced abortions of victims of rape. “Reuters, on Wednesday, in a report bluntly denied by the army, claimed the Nigeria’s military has conducted a years-long illicit programme to carry out abortions among women and girls who have been victims of insurgency.”

These stories appeared across the USA news wires in a firecracker flash and then disappeared in the fog of the 24 hour news cycle. So briefly was the light shown on this story that you might have missed it if you blinked, news-wise, or if you exclusively tuned into fake news media. The claims were so outlandish and awful you might wonder if they could possibly be true. Can such barbarism actually exist in the enlightened world of 2022? After all, Nigeria is an English-speaking democracy.

