Here’s a headline you don’t want to read, “Nigerian Army massacred children in its war against Islamist insurgents, witnesses say.” (News 25 Now) There are even allegations of forced abortions of victims of rape. “Reuters, on Wednesday, in a report bluntly denied by the army, claimed the Nigeria’s military has conducted a years-long illicit programme to carry out abortions among women and girls who have been victims of insurgency.”
These stories appeared across the USA news wires in a firecracker flash and then disappeared in the fog of the 24 hour news cycle. So briefly was the light shown on this story that you might have missed it if you blinked, news-wise, or if you exclusively tuned into fake news media. The claims were so outlandish and awful you might wonder if they could possibly be true. Can such barbarism actually exist in the enlightened world of 2022? After all, Nigeria is an English-speaking democracy.
In a word, yes. Yes, it’s entirely possible that in the conflict between Islamic terrorist and the opposing Christian Nigerian army units such war crimes are committed. The terror occurs on both sides. I have personally witnessed the Nigerian military’s reaction to armed insurrection. I was there in 2006 when a shaman stirred up the local population to riot and storm the oil operations of Mobil Producing Nigeria in a place you never heard of called Eket Nigeria.
The federal government of Nigeria enjoyed 60 percent of the oil and gas revenue of the operation in Eket. Any disruption of the oil business was treated as treason. Nigeria is a fractured country divided between Muslims, Christians and animists (superstitions and pagans). From what I have seen, for most Nigerians, religion and tribe comes well before allegiance to country. The competition among these groups to control or at least get a slice of the natural wealth of the country is frantic and militant. Many Nigerians are inflamed with a burning sense of their view of justice.
So what happened when a shaman convinced the community around the million-barrel-a-day oil operation that his magic banana leaves were bulletproof? With machetes and clubs the population swarmed through the gate. The company’s police guards and even the National Guard-like soldiers there to protect the facility removed their uniforms and fled. I didn’t blame them a bit. The mobsters were their neighbors and relatives; i.e. part of their tribe.
Along with the looting and destruction of property the crowd also started stoning the departing company helicopters. At least one American worker was kidnapped. The single road to the facility was blocked by truckloads of sand to prevent government reinforcements from arriving.
But as fate, karma or fortune would have it, there just happened to be a unit of the Nigerian Navy on shore at the time. The Navy had no seaworthy boats, but they did have an armored car, a machine gun and actual assault rifles. More significant, these “sailors” were of a different tribe and region of the country.
Dozens of my information technology staff and I were locked down in our building. I’m sure many of them with their tribal facial scars bought into the magic banana leaves story, too. When the staccato of automatic weapons fire started I assured my frightened staff that, “If you hear it in the distance, it’s not aimed at you.”
Much later when things had calmed down that night we bused out of the oil processing facility in a long convoy. The local village was still smoldering and I could not see a house standing. I have pictures. It turned out that the magic banana leaves were not bulletproof after all. There were rumors of rapes, but I can’t confirm that.
So when I read about atrocities in Nigeria I can’t discount the stories out of hand.
Some conspiracy theories could be true. That’s something to keep in mind as you read and evaluate our own news. It may sound outlandish. It may sound partisan. And yet it may be true.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.
