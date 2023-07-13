It’s an interesting question. Could it be President Joe Biden? Could it be his granddaughter, Navy. Maybe neither of them are illegitimate. Perhaps they both are illegitimate in one way or another.
Let’s think about a 5-year-old little girl first. I happen to have a 5-year-old granddaughter living with me. I find I’m doing a lot of the same “dad” things I did 50 years ago all over again. Hide-and-seek, lunches in the park. Adjusting bicycle training wheels, stories, songs, and prayers after bath-time — it’s all coming back to me. It’s sort of like never forgetting how to ride a bike, but somehow it’s harder at 77 than it was at 27. I don’t remember wrestling on the floor being such a challenge. Dancing on my knees is certainly more difficult than it was when her mother was little. But I wouldn’t miss a moment of it for the world. Is she legitimate? In every way.
Now let’s think about Joe Biden’s newest granddaughter, Navy, for a moment. Her dad and granddad disavow her completely. A few decades ago, before DNA tests, and Hunter Biden would have written her off without a thought for child support. Now he pays, but Navy can never use the Biden name. In my way of thinking that’s their loss far more than hers. So there she is, a new branch on her family tree without half the roots.
Her mother could have had an abortion. I’m sure the Biden family would have preferred that as opposed to the living proof of Hunter’s — what’s the right word? — his indiscretion, fling, debauchery?
Trust me, Navy at 5 years old doesn’t care how she was conceived. But the Bidens do. It has been said that there is no such thing as an illegitimate child. Whatever god or nature you worship, Navy is here. She takes up space. She matters in every way, except for a few that are important to the Biden family.
Money, inheritance, shame and scandal seem to be the driving force that makes the Bidens want to erase Navy. News flash for the Bidens — the news is out there forever. The knowledge of your seventh grandchild is never going away. Everyone knows about Navy, her mother and Hunter’s character. There is no honor to save. There is no denying the child.
Like so many other missteps, President Biden has missed the opportunity to do something/anything positive as the leader of the country. His nurse, the first lady, has failed to be any sort of a lady — first, second or third — in any feminine, compassionate sort of way. How much more mature, more compassionate, more presidential would it have been had grandfather and grandmother Biden opened their hearts to their granddaughter. What an example of teaching the value of every child, no matter their lack of privilege or legitimacy, that would have been.
But no, the grandparents continue to enable son Hunter and actively help him avoid the consequences of his actions. We see this in the suppression of the laptop from hell, the sweetheart slap on the wrists for federal crimes, and in his blatant self-promotion as the President’s son. Hunter has been spoiled and excused his whole life. Grandparents should spoil 5-year-old little girls, not middle aged miscreants.
Between Navy and Joe Biden, President Biden, to his shame, is by far the more illegitimate of the two. He’s failed as apPresident, as a father and as a grandfather. It’s bad enough that Biden hates at least half of the citizens of his country. It’s terrible that he has opened the floodgates of our borders. It’s disgusting that he’s turned the DOJ, the FBI and other agencies into Democratic Party thuggery muscle. It’s unconstitutional the way he coordinates and manipulates the press and social media to frustrate the intent of the first amendment. It’s frightening that he’s led the world to the brink of World War III.
However, nothing shows Joe Biden’s petty character more than his treatment of his granddaughter, Navy. He’s actually an appalling man.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.