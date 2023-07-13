Paul Entrikin

It’s an interesting question. Could it be President Joe Biden? Could it be his granddaughter, Navy. Maybe neither of them are illegitimate. Perhaps they both are illegitimate in one way or another.

Let’s think about a 5-year-old little girl first. I happen to have a 5-year-old granddaughter living with me. I find I’m doing a lot of the same “dad” things I did 50 years ago all over again. Hide-and-seek, lunches in the park. Adjusting bicycle training wheels, stories, songs, and prayers after bath-time — it’s all coming back to me. It’s sort of like never forgetting how to ride a bike, but somehow it’s harder at 77 than it was at 27. I don’t remember wrestling on the floor being such a challenge. Dancing on my knees is certainly more difficult than it was when her mother was little. But I wouldn’t miss a moment of it for the world. Is she legitimate? In every way.

Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.

