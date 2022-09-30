Way back in 1978 or so, I had a Jewish officemate. On the surface you’d have to say we had little in common. Saul was a single gentleman and I had five, going on seven, children. Saul was from New York and I was from Baton Rouge. I was a Vietnam veteran and Saul wasn’t. And of course Saul was Jewish and I was a card carrying Latter-day Saint. An odder pair would be hard to imagine, and yet we became good friends.
One of our favorite jokes was the one we shared when a good Baptist or Catholic left our office after a visit or a meeting. We’d look at each other and in a lighthearted way say, “We agree, he’s a gentile.” OK, it may not sound funny now, maybe you had to be there.
As Saul and I became good friends, we shared lots of stories. Once, about this time of year, it was the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah. Saul struggled to teach me how to say “Happy New Year” in Hebrew. I had to practice a bit, but before long “le-shana tova Tikatevu” was rolling off my tongue like a Talmud scholar.
Saul left Exxon for another job shortly after that and we did not keep in touch. It’s a guy thing I guess. Years passed. Then I learned that Saul had died on Pan Am flight 103 when a terrorist bomb exploded as the plane was flying over Lockerbie, Scotland (1988). Ironically Lockerbie Scotland is just one hill over from my ancestral home, Entrikinfoot.
Every year since then, at the time of the Jewish New Year I have sought out someone who understands Hebrew. I tell them about Saul and explain that this is my way of remembering my good friend. Then I wish them a good year in Hebrew. Some years it’s been harder to find a Hebrew speaker than other years.
When I was working in a remote corner of Nigeria, a couple of Motorola engineers from Israel dropped by my office around Jewish New Year’s time on their way to deal with some of our radio problems. It gave them a start when I greeted them with, “le-shana tova Tikatevu.” You could hear the wheels turning in their heads. “Was ‘Entrikin’ a Jewish name?” “Could ‘Paul’ possibly be a member of the tribe?” After I explained the story to them all was well.
A couple of years ago, a Jewish girl in my wife’s Girl Scout troop was handy, but her Hebrew was not well developed yet, so I called on her dad.
This year I went to the synagogue here in Pocatello on Sunday evening just before sundown and the start of the Jewish New Year, 5,783. I was pretty sure I’d find a Hebrew speaker there. The sign on the door welcomed all friends. The sign also warned all enemies that they have armed security! I was pretty confident I wouldn’t be mistaken for an enemy, so through the door I went.
Inside I stood looking about for a likely willing recipient for my Saul-utation, when a friendly gentleman approached me. I’m sure he could see I was in unfamiliar surroundings. I shared my Saul story and spoke the greeting. The gentleman was touched and invited the lead musician/service leader to hear it, too. She, too, was touched.
I was invited to stay for the service, given a book to follow along, and reminded the pages ran back to front. I was assured there was no way I could make an error and offend. I joined the 25 or so members of the congregation in the readings and songs as best I could. There were a lot of songs and readings in Hebrew that I didn’t understand, but they were as lovely and as heartfelt as any you’d hear in any church.
After the ram’s horn, the Shofar, was sounded I quietly joined the congregation for bread, wine (water for me) and honey-dipped apple slices. I just smiled and watched the friendly conversations for a few minutes, thanked the man and woman I had met, and went my way.
I don’t know exactly where Saul is now. Wherever he is he may or may not be celebrating the Jewish New Year. He may not remember me or recall teaching me a little Hebrew. Nevertheless I do hope he’s with company as warm as the little congregation here in Pocatello, Idaho. Whatever Saul’s circumstances may be, the evening in the Pocatello synagogue gave me a moment to reflect on our past friendship and past good times.
P.S. I think we’ll always chuckle about who’s the gentile.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.