As American families work to recover from the economic challenges they’ve faced over the past few years, the federal government should make it easier for them to succeed, not harder. Unfortunately, instead of giving families and businesses the flexibility they need to creatively meet these challenges, the Biden Administration is trying to force political change through regulations. Nowhere is this truer than with the regulations being churned out by President Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). I am fighting against the EPA’s efforts to regulate certain industries out of existence and working to beat back a costly political agenda that harms Idaho farmers, energy developers and families, all of whom bear the brunt of overregulation.
In light of the EPA’s regulatory efforts to commandeer America’s transportation sector, I have recently taken several actions to try and instill common sense into our nation’s environmental policies. I joined 150 of my colleagues in registering my concern about proposed vehicle emission rules that would all but force families to buy electric cars, pointing out that Americans should be able to choose the vehicle that best meets their budgets and the transportation needs of their families. I also expressed my opposition to proposed changes to the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program that would counterproductively disrupt the growing market for valuable renewable natural gas. And, I have cosponsored legislation to ensure that the EPA cannot allow states like California to impose their own regulations on the sale of gas-powered vehicles onto other states.
