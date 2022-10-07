Paul Entrikin

Those who control our President Joe Biden pulled his “Ban assault weapons” string the other day. That’s the string right next to the slack “Defund the police” string his handlers have relaxed lately because it polls so poorly. Of course Biden dutifully followed the bouncing ball on his teleprompter because, you know, he’s serious, really serious about banning assault rifles. At least he said so a half a dozen times in his latest performance.

Of course just yesterday Biden’s cry was “Ban 9mm handguns”. A slightly different string that didn’t poll so well either. Now it’s ban assault rifles. Ban high capacity magazines. Ban gasoline cars. Ban meat. Ban the border. Ban Putin. Ban cash bail. Ban student debt. Ban Republican semi-fascists. Ban the Taliban…oops, not them…Biden armed them too well to ban.

