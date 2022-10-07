Those who control our President Joe Biden pulled his “Ban assault weapons” string the other day. That’s the string right next to the slack “Defund the police” string his handlers have relaxed lately because it polls so poorly. Of course Biden dutifully followed the bouncing ball on his teleprompter because, you know, he’s serious, really serious about banning assault rifles. At least he said so a half a dozen times in his latest performance.
Of course just yesterday Biden’s cry was “Ban 9mm handguns”. A slightly different string that didn’t poll so well either. Now it’s ban assault rifles. Ban high capacity magazines. Ban gasoline cars. Ban meat. Ban the border. Ban Putin. Ban cash bail. Ban student debt. Ban Republican semi-fascists. Ban the Taliban…oops, not them…Biden armed them too well to ban.
You get the feeling that Biden needs a band-aid on his trigger finger as he wildly sprays random rounds around hoping to hit on something, on anything that helps him politically. The left so desperately needs to hit a target, any target, to distract the electorate from all their demonstrable misses before the November elections.
Evil or emotionally defective individuals have and will commit horrific crimes. Some will kill the innocent with semi-automatic guns. Each death and injury is a tragedy and barring actual insanity of the culprit, a heinous crime. It’s only wisdom to keep guns away from children, violent criminals, and from those who are emotionally and aggressively defective.
Given the size of the law-abiding gun-owning population (around 70,000,000) and the number of legally held weapons (around 350,000,000), horrific mass shootings are terrible, but relatively rare. The FBI counted 61 shootings in 2021 as active shooter events. In these incidents, 103 people were killed and 140 wounded, excluding the shooters. One shooting is too many, but do these numbers warrant a mass confiscation or criminalization of all those civilian-grade “assault weapons?”
Every solution creates a new set of problems. We should take care not to react before understanding the new problems created by a Bill of Rights altering approach at controlling what is more of a human problem than it is a gun problem.
Cutting the Second Amendment out of our constitution would be a serious operation. There are less extreme ways to address the mass shootings problem. Biden is pushing for what is certainly the most extreme and most divisive approach to the situation by focusing on the inanimate gun and not the shooter.
Attempting to legislate or executive-order around the clear language of the second amendment and then disarm the general population is a difficult proposition. One problem the Democrats face is that today’s civilian “assault rifle”, however you define it, will become tomorrow’s antique.
My 1909 Mauser rifle was the assault rifle of its day. It was the top of the line infantry weapon in 1909. My rifle’s bolt action rate of fire introduced a deadly escalation of killing power over single-shot weapons. However, even with its smooth, solid bolt action mechanism, my rifle with its 29 1/2-inch barrel is an antique and it’s certainly not what anyone would call a military or a civilian-grade “assault rifle” today.
If the progressive politicians at the turn of the 20th century had written legislation to ban 1909-era assault rifles like mine they would never have imagined the evolution of today’s fully automatic combat weapons. Their 1909 definition of an assault rifle would be seen as simplistic and unrealistic today.
You can be certain that as Biden’s team attempts to gut the Second Amendment they will write a broad, but intentionally fuzzy, definition of a civilian-grade “assault weapon”. It will be a definition that will criminalize whatever you have hanging on your deplorable gun rack. Biden’s definition might be so sweeping it could cover every gun from Captain Kirk’s phaser to my 1909 Mauser.
Along with the challenge of defining “assault weapon” in a civilian context and all those pesky constitutional issues, President Biden’s move on the Second Amendment is poorly timed. The Democrats’ crime-is-fine, no prosecution and defund-the-police policies have swung the pendulum of the public’s attention towards the needs and rights of individual self-defense.
As crime climbs and equal justice under progressive democrats mutates into equity non-justice; gun sales, mostly semi-automatics, are setting pre-pandemic records. Although target shooting is an engaging sport, the folks buying all those guns aren’t trying to earn a spot on our Olympic marksmanship team. More than a few new gun owners are just trying to make it home from work without being car-jacked. Black and white, liberal and conservative, male and female; gun sales are up from the Trump years.
The irony is that the more President Biden’s handlers pull his strings and tell him to override the Second Amendment, the more guns people buy. As with so many actions of this administration, if they’d just done nothing and let the Trump world continue we’d be so much better off.
Let’s have the Biden regime fairly enforce the current federal gun laws and background checks (even for Hunter Biden) before we load up with more laws aimed at a moving target such as “assault rifles.”
So far the progressive left’s aim at every target has been pitiful. From border control, to COVID, to the economy, to diplomacy it’s been one miss after another. Any Biden quick-draw trick shot at “assault rifles” will just result in another misfire.
P.S. My old 1909 Mauser is a reliable, straight shooter. It never jams. It never misfires. All the parts and pieces are solid and work perfectly. I wish I could say the same about our president.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.
