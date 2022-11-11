"Old Sins" by Lynn Handy

"Old Sins" by Lynne Handy is a murder mystery, the third in a series. It is set in Ireland, a country whose green grass has been stained by centuries of warfare and civil strife. What better locale exists for the discovery of the dead body of Bridget Vale, a young woman murdered by a garrote indicating it’s personal? The murder is paralleled by the subplot of a sex trafficking ring kidnaping young women and terrifying the local village.

Every good mystery must have a murder victim and a sleuth — professional or amateur — who is colorful, often flawed and able to survive the inevitable revenge attack by the killer. If the protagonist has come from a broken love affair, it enriches the intrigue. A sidekick can be a useful foil, in this case, the police detective assigned to the case. Many genre writers will include a dramatic confession scene, and the killer’s confession in "Old Sins" is unique. The eventual climax must deliver, and it is here where Maria Pell’s fascination with Celtic warriors adds a twist I can’t reveal — but the final confrontation is genuinely thrilling

