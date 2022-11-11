"Old Sins" by Lynne Handy is a murder mystery, the third in a series. It is set in Ireland, a country whose green grass has been stained by centuries of warfare and civil strife. What better locale exists for the discovery of the dead body of Bridget Vale, a young woman murdered by a garrote indicating it’s personal? The murder is paralleled by the subplot of a sex trafficking ring kidnaping young women and terrifying the local village.
Every good mystery must have a murder victim and a sleuth — professional or amateur — who is colorful, often flawed and able to survive the inevitable revenge attack by the killer. If the protagonist has come from a broken love affair, it enriches the intrigue. A sidekick can be a useful foil, in this case, the police detective assigned to the case. Many genre writers will include a dramatic confession scene, and the killer’s confession in "Old Sins" is unique. The eventual climax must deliver, and it is here where Maria Pell’s fascination with Celtic warriors adds a twist I can’t reveal — but the final confrontation is genuinely thrilling
The plot is straightforward. After a betrayal by her archeologist lover, Mathieu, poet Maria Pell travels to an Irish village to study ancient Celtic history, hoping old myths will inform her poetry. Her escape and plans to write are complicated by an eccentric moody cousin, Elizabeth, arriving with her own secret. Mathieu also appears to dig for artifacts, bringing an added, if somewhat erotic, tension. The discovery of Bridget’s body on a shore revives Maria’s devastating childhood memory of finding a dead baby floating in a stream. This memory haunts Maria’s life and becomes significant has she closes in on the killer and sex traffickers. Here is the opening paragraph:
“In the summer of 1988 when I was ten, I found a baby girl caught in the cattails of a stream running through my parents’ property. At first, I thought she was another baby Moses waiting to be discovered in the bulrushes. It was when I knelt to free her from the fronds that I saw her ashen face, her vacant eyes, and knew she was dead. I see it all in slow motion now: I, in a yellow sundress, scrambling to my feet, knowing something was horribly wrong that a baby had been thrown in the creek. I ran toward my house crying, ‘There’s a dead baby in the creek!’”
This childhood memory will run through the two plots of "Old Sins" and help tie the story lines together, the murder of Bridget and the villagers terrified by sex-traffickers.
It is dangerous to have two plots in a mystery, but Lynne Handy skillfully unites them. My only criticism is that Handy often uses italics and exclamation points when Maria Pell makes a significant discovery. This can be unintentionally comic. This is a minor complaint, however.
"Old Sins" is a more than satisfying read.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”
