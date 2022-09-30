Todd Thomas NEW

Todd Thomas

During the 1858 election for Illinois’ congressional seat, between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen A. Douglas, debates were held across the state. Lincoln represented the newly formed Republican party and Douglas the Democrats. In those days, the U.S. Senate members for each state were selected by their respective state legislators for a six-year term. A popular vote was held not to determine the victor, but to apparently influence the more powerful state legislators. This system was eventually changed by ratification of the 17th amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1913. The Founding Fathers framed elections in this manner in hopes it would create and maintain an allegiance to the federal government. But it gradually became problematic and abandoned for the popular sovereignty method we have all known since birth.

The dominating issue of 1858 was slavery. More so, what to do about this “irrepressible conflict” (a label attached to slavery by William H. Seward) as new states and territories were being added to the Union. Each annexation rebirthed the debate, “Will this new state be a ‘free state’ or a ‘slave state?”

