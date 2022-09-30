During the 1858 election for Illinois’ congressional seat, between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen A. Douglas, debates were held across the state. Lincoln represented the newly formed Republican party and Douglas the Democrats. In those days, the U.S. Senate members for each state were selected by their respective state legislators for a six-year term. A popular vote was held not to determine the victor, but to apparently influence the more powerful state legislators. This system was eventually changed by ratification of the 17th amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1913. The Founding Fathers framed elections in this manner in hopes it would create and maintain an allegiance to the federal government. But it gradually became problematic and abandoned for the popular sovereignty method we have all known since birth.
The dominating issue of 1858 was slavery. More so, what to do about this “irrepressible conflict” (a label attached to slavery by William H. Seward) as new states and territories were being added to the Union. Each annexation rebirthed the debate, “Will this new state be a ‘free state’ or a ‘slave state?”
Where my thoughts have been floating is on the theoretical superimposition of our current SCOTUS Dobb’s decision on abortion rights onto or over those seven Lincoln-Douglas debates in replacement of their hot bed slavery question.
Each generation has its own dilemmas. The early to middle 1800s had slavery; late 1800s into the first third of the 1900s had women’s suffrage and the prohibition of alcohol. Civil rights returned (possibly never left) to prominence in the middle 20th century. Now the 21st century’s second decade has given us the reproductive health care battle. It is ironic to me that when we study a past resolved issue, the answer is so obvious. We can hardly imagine there even being a need to argue the merits or pitfalls of the question and its solutions. But when we are mired in the mud, it feels like an impassable, unsolvable and yes, “irrepressible conflict.”
Using my overlay hypothesis, allow me to explain the connection or comparison (remember, I am an overthinker) to the philosophies of Lincoln and Douglas used in their slavery/sovereignty debates.
Mr. Douglas was a prominent promoter and supporter of the Kansas-Nebraska Act that rescinded the existing Missouri Compromise. His favorite feature of the K-N Act was one of “popular sovereignty” — giving each new state the right to chose for themselves by referendum, whether they would be a free or slave state. This would leave the door open for the expansion of slavery whereas the MC had it closed. He backed this up by saying: “I care more for the great principle of self-government, the right of the people to rule, than I do for all the negroes in Christendom'.'
Mr. Lincoln was a careful tip-toer of the definition of being an abolitionist. Yet he clearly did not want to see slavery outgrow its current borders. His arguments included taking a moral stand against slavery. He spoke on self government thusly: “The doctrine of self government is right — absolutely and eternally right, it just has no application to slavery.” He elaborated, “When the white man governs himself, that is self-government; but when he governs himself and also governs another man, that is more than self-government — that is despotism. If a negro is a man, why then my ancient faith teaches me that ‘all men are created equal’; and that there can be no moral right in connection with one man’s making a slave of another.”
I am so fascinated by the way these men thought and spoke. I would eagerly pay the price of admission to attend a debate between these two giants with the topic being the Dobb’s decision. To hear each of their opines and pontifications using the same basis of argument described above, would be transcending to say the least. If they were to substitute the self-government principle of slavery with the controversial topic of abortion rights, what might the outcome and reactions be?
As I stated in my ISJ “Definition of Life” column of July 17, 2022, I impose no pious judgment on this divisive issue but rather propose and entreat creative thinking of all angles, including but not limited to this idea of the aforementioned debate styles of Lincoln/Douglas. I am just attempting to put some food on your plate for thought.
Interestingly, Douglas won the battle of 1858 and retained his U.S. Senate seat, but Lincoln later won the war — and thereby started the eventual but not yet solid solution of the “irrepressible conflict.” I am wishing our generation the wisdom of Godspeed as we face our own moral, political and self-governing hailstorms. Thank you, Mr. Douglas and Mr. Lincoln, for your examples. Job well done!
