Cal Thomas

Cal Thomas

A forthcoming biography of Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, reportedly includes the former presidential candidate's view that his party is sliding toward "authoritarianism." The book, "Romney: A Reckoning," is scheduled for publication in October. The Guardian has published a story about its contents.

In the story, author McKay Coppins is quoted as telling Axios he was surprised by Romney's "candor" and his sharing of personal emails and texts which tell of what he considers the party's wrong direction.

Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com. Look for his latest book “America’s Expiration Date: The Fall of Empires and Superpowers and the Future of the United States.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.