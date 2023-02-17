Consider the implications of this hypothetical scenario:
The Idaho Legislature sends the following proposal to the Congress of the United States:
“We are convinced we can do a more efficient job of protecting the borders of Idaho and defending its citizens than is being done currently by the U.S. military. They don’t seem sufficiently concerned about what most concerns us. Therefore, we request that you return to us one fiftieth of the U.S. defense budget, and we will assume that defense responsibility by creating an entirely independent Idaho military force (not to be confused with the Idaho National Guard, which is subject to federal directives). It goes without saying that our state military would not have to be accountable to the U.S. Department of Defense. We’ll tailor its deployment to meet our particular state priorities.
“We here in Idaho pay our federal income taxes, and it seems only right that one fiftieth of the federal defense budget should come back directly to us to use here as we see fit. After all, that money was — and should continue to be — our money.
“You can regard this return of revenues to us as a military voucher. Not that we want any special privileges — we are perfectly happy for you to offer similar vouchers to all the other states to defend their particular borders and their citizens (and we think many will take advantage of that option, since they, too, will want to emphasize their own priorities).
“Our defense needs in Idaho are unique to our state. Our southern border is not threatened by illegal immigrants from Utah and Nevada; and with no ocean border, clearly we don’t need a navy. Therefore, we don’t understand why our tax dollars should have to provide these and the like for the protection of other states. You see what we mean.
“If the United States wants to defend its southern border with a force of agents, if it wants to build walls or whatever, fine, go ahead. Or let Texas and Arizona use their voucher money for that if they wish to. Let the U.S. Navy defend the California and the Florida coasts — or let those states use their own voucher money. Those places aren’t of foremost concern for us Idahoans. Hawaii sitting vulnerably out there in the Pacific by itself? If China were to invade them, maybe the U.S. Department of Defense can find a few ships and planes to help them out once Hawaii’s voucher money dries up. But it’s not what we Idahoans worry directly about.
“Now we know some might say that most of the U.S. defense budget is not even spent in the homeland but abroad in places like Iraq and Ukraine, that this country maintains military bases all around the world in places like Korea and Japan, Germany and Greenland. They’d probably say these preponderant external defensive measures are necessary to protect all U.S. citizens, together with the broader interests of the whole country, and therefore all of the states collectively have a compelling interest and responsibility to support them financially. They’d probably say it’s not the responsibility of the federal government to address every place any individual state has an idiosyncratic itch.
“And yes, those others might argue too that if you were to allow individual states to siphon off, in a Balkanized manner, voucher defense money from the common pot, it would dilute our country’s limited federal resources and weaken our important joint capability to respond to infinitely greater external threats around the globe.
“And yes, we know some say that if we in Idaho want to march to our own drummer militarily because we don’t think the U.S. military is good enough, then we ought to pay for it ourselves and not expect the federal treasury to indulge us.
“Well, we say to you in Congress, we consider those arguments overblown and irrelevant to what keeps us Idahoans awake at night. NATO? Meh. SEATO? Meh. We don’t say they aren’t okay as far as they go, but let’s keep it all in perspective. Our biggest concerns are not Europe and the Western Pacific; our biggest concerns are those closest to home, immediately at hand.
“Recognize this, Congress, and appropriate to us the means, without oversight, to protect what here in Idaho we value most.”
•••
Dear reader, as I told you at the outset, this is an allegory. Have fun connecting the parallel dots.
