Oh no! The sky is falling! The sky is falling! What will we do since many moderate, logical, sensible, intelligent, and honest candidates did well in last week’s midterm elections?
Conservative political pundits appear confused as to why common sense prevailed instead of the utter nonsense they tried to sell the people, with voters refusing to be swayed by the Big Lie along with lots of little lies.
Well, such analysts can always fall back on good old nasty name-calling regarding the winners’ physical and mental traits, which some have already done.
For example, in last Sunday’s ISJ opinion section, nationally syndicated columnist Cal Thomas could not understand how Pennsylvania voters could elect Democrat John Fetterman to the U.S. Senate, and why they “apparently didn’t care about his inability to speak clearly due to a stroke.”
Meanwhile a local columnist was completely flummoxedas to how voters could support Democrats whose political party, in his opinion, is led by a President who “is a dementia-riddled geriatric.”
Then, unable to resist the temptation to join the John Fetterman dogpile, this local writer sneeringly points out, “Pennsylvania just elected a disabled stroke patient to the United States Senate.”
Gasp! How can we ever hope to "Make America Great Again" electing THOSE KIND OF PEOPLE?
I guess these politically conservative writers simply cannot understand how voters can support candidates of a political party whose leader is a senior citizen. Or how they can support a candidate who is “a disabled stroke patient.”
Me? I just see the election results as a civics lesson on how democracy functions properly when you don’t have some numbskull at the head of a political party gumming up the works.
Just as in the 2020 presidential election, voters in most states went to the polls informed and not swayed by obvious drivel. And for some reason, that drives Republican politicians and their pundits nuts. They just can’t figure out why people would want to vote for the most trustworthy and qualified candidates regardless of party affiliation.
However, it should be reassuring to conservative commentators that all is not lost. Their political propaganda, conspiracy theories, and completely disproven election bunk will continue to pose a threat.
That’s because there are still plenty of naïve individuals out there who can easily fall victim to political flim-flam hucksters.
The story of Harriet the cat is a case in point.
As reported in USA Today and other media outlets, Harriet the cat lived an ideal progressive pussycat life as a member of a liberal litter in California for three years. Then one night in 2013 she disappeared.
Over time, Harriet’s owners gave up hope, assuming that a coyote had taken their cat away. But the cause of her disappearance wasn’t a coyote, it was a fox — as in Fox News!
Nine years after Harriet had vanished, her owners got a call Sept. 19 from the Kootenai Humane Society in Hayden, Idaho, near the Canadian border. The caller said, “We have your cat.” A microchip was used to identify Harriet’s owners.
Why does a cat abandon her liberal California lifestyle and run away to ultra-conservative northern Idaho, a journey which is 1,000 miles geographically but a million miles politically?
The likely answer is that this is a political conversion story of a most nefarious nature. All indications are that Harriet is just another victim of nonstop conservative extremism on the media.
Fox News commentators possibly warned Harriet about our “open border” and the hordes of unlicensed feral cats willing to risk crossing the Rio Grande, despite their innate fear of water.
Perhaps Tucker Carlson filled Harriet with fear that foreign cats, spurred on by dreams of clean litter boxes and overflowing bowls of free Meow Mix and Fancy Feast Gourmet, would soon defile her territory with their own scent rubbing and scratching.
One can imagine Sean Hannity convincing Harriet that we need to build "The Wall" to block litters of Siamese, Persian and Abyssinian kittens from being carried in their parents’ mouths across the Texas border.
Laura Ingraham may have pointed out to Harriet that there are just so many mice to go around, and that Harriet’s job as a mouser could be endangered by the foreign cat influx.
It was only a matter of time before these warnings along with conservative fearmongering about a roundworm pandemic caused by pet shelters overflowing with illegal unlicensed cats triggered Harriet to take drastic action: No more pussyfooting around, she would join the people relocating from California to a conservative haven in Idaho.
And for conservative cats, there is no better location than northern Idaho with its abundance of right-wing extremists. It’s conceivable that by now Harriet has joined a tabby supremacist group such as Felines for Freedom or Purring Patriots.
The moral of Harriet’s journey from sunny liberal California to the political gloom of northern Idaho is that, despite the results of the midterm election indicating a temporary victory over propaganda and the denial of truth and facts, the political future of the country looks far from purr-fect.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.
