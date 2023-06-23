The United Methodist Church (UMC) has some 12 million adherents, worldwide. It is, however, in the process of requiring its members to choose to belong to one of two new Methodist churches, one of which will still be called “The United Methodist Church” and the other will take the name “The Global Methodist Church” (GMC)
This splitting of the present UMC has been in the works for about 50 years. Since 1972, there has been a doctrinal dispute that has caused great friction and bitterness between those on each side of the issue in question, but it was only last year that the participants concluded that no compromise solution was possible and that the church must break into two separate churches in order to achieve a reasonable uniformity of belief in each church.
Part of the reason it took 50 years to reach this point was that Methodism is a widely known and popular form of Protestantism and is composed of tens of thousands of individual churches scattered around the world. Each individual church “owns” its own property and assets, yet there is a “trust clause” that ensures that the international religious organization wields considerable control over how that property and assets are used. Consequently, the transition from the current, single church structure to two independent church administrations will require an enormous amount of administrative time and effort to achieve.
Given the cost and bother of creating another home organization for Methodists, one might assume that the theological issue being disputed must involve some crucial bedrock belief of Methodism. What actually couldn’t be agreed upon after 50 years of wrangling was this: how should the Methodist church behave toward gay people.
Splitting asunder the unifying body of a major Christian sect because of a disagreement over the proper manner in which to interact with gay people may seem overreaction. In fact, it may seem odd to treat the issue as a religious one at all. There was a time, admittedly, when people assumed, out of ignorance, that being gay was a chosen lifestyle that openly defied some assumed moral obligation to God to “multiply” via heterosexual relations. But we now know that no one chooses to be sexually attracted to people of the same sex; it’s the result of a complex interplay of genetic, hormonal and environmental influences, all of which occur before birth. To find sin and guilt in being gay therefore seems mistaken, since if a gay person is produced by such a process, it’s reasonable to hold God responsible for that individual’s existence.
But some churches believe that even if an individual cannot be held morally responsible for being gay, they can be responsible for acting gay. In other words, the only way someone with a gay nature can remain sinless is for he or she to refrain from engaging in homosexual activities. In those churches, therefore, parishioners are asked to believe that God has created a special group of humans who are morally obligated to deny their natural sexual desires while the rest of us may (in fact, should) seek to satisfy those desires (within marriage, of course) and procreate.
Yet surely God can’t be thought to have placed such an unfair burden of self-restraint upon a group of humans who have done nothing to deserve it. After all, the official doctrine of Methodism (as of most Christian churches) is that gays are human beings like the rest of us, and fully deserve the Church’s attention, concern and guidance in living meaningful lives.
Churches that teach the sinfulness of homosexuality tend to claim that the Bible, in both Old and New Testaments, tells us that God despises the practice. It’s true that the Bible does not speak well of homosexuality, but neither does it focus any real attention upon it. Moreover, the gay relationships of ancient times, that the Bible seems to condemn. often involved violence and coercion such as the exploitation of young men by older ones. The case could be made that Biblical disapproval of the homosexual relationships of its time is no trustworthy guide to how we should treat gay people and gay couples today.
Moreover, Episcopalians and Presbyterians, who revere and study the Bible as the word of God just as Methodists do, seem to have concluded some time ago that there is no clear instruction in that book that gay relationships are tainted, and gay people are unfit to have positions of authority in their churches’ hierarchies.
When conservatives single out gayness to be stigmatized as a morally repugnant human trait, they seem to treat sexual activity as a special (and somewhat embarrassing) realm of human life which should be kept secret from the young, and in which deviation from a norm is particularly unwelcome. I have yet to see a persuasive argument that that is the case.
To most people in today’s society, personal traits, unless they produce harm to others, have no intrinsic moral significance and are not grounds for discrimination: a left-handed person shouldn’t be treated any differently than a right-handed one; a dark-skinned person deserves respect and consideration just as does a light-skinned person; and a woman, though biologically different from men, deserves equal rights and status. To contend that only two variants of sexual orientation are morally acceptable, is therefore to violate our societal principles of fairness and equality.
Roughly half of the world’s Methodists cling to their sect’s traditional view that homosexuality is a sin. Even in this country, many southern Methodist churches do so. In the new world of two Methodist denominations, believers in the doctrine of homosexual sinfulness will belong to the Global Methodist Church, while those who reject that doctrine will still call themselves United Methodists.
Congratulations are in order to those Methodists who believe that Christianity must not be a faith that harbors prejudice and practices discrimination.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.
