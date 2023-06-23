The United Methodist Church (UMC) has some 12 million adherents, worldwide. It is, however, in the process of requiring its members to choose to belong to one of two new Methodist churches, one of which will still be called “The United Methodist Church” and the other will take the name “The Global Methodist Church” (GMC)

This splitting of the present UMC has been in the works for about 50 years. Since 1972, there has been a doctrinal dispute that has caused great friction and bitterness between those on each side of the issue in question, but it was only last year that the participants concluded that no compromise solution was possible and that the church must break into two separate churches in order to achieve a reasonable uniformity of belief in each church.

Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.

