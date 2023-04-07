Mike Murphy

Mike Murphy

“Madness Loves Company,” AT&T commercials proclaimed during the NCAA basketball tourney broadcast. That sure sounds like an ideal slogan for this year’s Idaho state legislative session.

While certain contentious legislative bills grabbed most of the headlines, one achievement of the Legislature this session that was nearly completely overlooked was the passage of House Joint Memorial 1, which allows “Idaho and Oregon legislatures to begin official discussions on whether it is feasible to move the Idaho border into Eastern Oregon.”

Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing — Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.