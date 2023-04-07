“Madness Loves Company,” AT&T commercials proclaimed during the NCAA basketball tourney broadcast. That sure sounds like an ideal slogan for this year’s Idaho state legislative session.
While certain contentious legislative bills grabbed most of the headlines, one achievement of the Legislature this session that was nearly completely overlooked was the passage of House Joint Memorial 1, which allows “Idaho and Oregon legislatures to begin official discussions on whether it is feasible to move the Idaho border into Eastern Oregon.”
Many of us have read about how 11 Eastern Oregon counties are pushing to leave Oregon and become part of Idaho. In case you have not, I suggest checking out the website greateridaho.org.
Here is how a leader of the Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho movement explains the goal to the rest of his state: “(Oregon) primary voters will be glad to get rid of ‘Trump-voting low-income counties.’ Let us be governed by a state (Idaho) that understands us.” Well, that’s a nice compliment, don’t you think?
The underlying reason certain counties in Oregon want to join Idaho is that whereas Eastern Oregon conservatives feel as though they have no power in the state capital Salem, Idaho is just the opposite with liberal voices seemingly powerless in Boise.
However, on the Greater Idaho website you will find several more specific reasons listed as to why such a move would benefit Eastern Oregonians, including: Idahoans support American values. Idaho enforces the law. Idaho has fewer regulations.
And certainly, the recent Republican-controlled Idaho legislative session did nothing to dispute those beliefs.
Over and over again this session, we saw Republican proposals supporting American values like banning books and harassing librarians. Also, there were clear indications that they were not done yet.
Not with Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, implying as much when she referred to the passage of House Bill 314a aimed at punishing libraries, saying, “This (House Bill 314a) is actually a soft approach; I would have gone a little further.”
In fact, once Idaho Republican leadership gets finished with the cleansing of library book shelves and school textbooks, about the only book left will be the Bible, which makes perfect sense as it will save time and money in classrooms.
So, if shutting down libraries and banning all books except one is an American value conservative Eastern Oregonians crave, then Idaho will be a perfect fit for them.
Idaho enforcement of the law is another value that conservative Oregonians seek, and we saw clear examples of the 2023 Idaho Legislature pushing for new law enforcement measures.
Recently passed House Bill 242, the so-called “abortion trafficking” law, is a perfect example of how serious the Idaho GOP is when it comes to cracking down on hardened criminals.
Granted, it’s a bit of a head-scratcher that, according to the bill, it may be feasible that a pregnant 16-year-old girl who cannot cross state lines to get an abortion without parental consent, could legally marry an adult, cross state lines to get an abortion, then get a divorce, with no problem. And when Oregonians read about how incest plays into the bill, they might want to hang on tight to their heads while scratching to keep them from spinning.
But, as Oregon residents will discover if Greater Idaho ever becomes a reality, logic is not a prerequisite for Republican candidates to win elections here.
It may be true that Idaho has fewer regulations than Oregon, though there are some extreme exceptions. And one justification given by some Idaho Republican legislators for MORE regulations is that they must protect the children.
Sen. Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins, sponsored HB 314 in the Senate, which places regulations on libraries to keep them from checking out harmful materials that do not exist. “It is our job to protect the children,” Carlson said. “If we don’t, then who will?”
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, supported HB 265, which placed regulations on drag queen shows, saying, “This is a ‘protect the children from perverts’ bill.”
Rep. Skaug and Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, sponsored HB 71, known as the Vulnerable Child Protection Act, creating regulations regarding gender-affirming care by parents.
And several Republican legislators have promoted anti-vaccine propaganda while proposing bills to strictly regulate or even completely eliminate access to vaccines, insinuating that, among other reasons, they want to protect children.
However, I must warn Eastern Oregonians that whereas Oregon ended its religious defense for faith healers in 2011 for cases of homicide and criminal mistreatment of children, Idaho Republican legislators refused to do so once again this session, allowing HB 145 to die a silent death, just as an estimated 200 children have died silent deaths over the years due to their negligence.
HB 145 would have required parents or guardians to seek “medical attendance” for children instead of using prayer or spiritual means alone to save their lives. Doesn’t that sound like something Republican legislators would want in place to “protect the children” even if it cost them votes?
As Sen. Carlson said, “It is our job to protect the children. If we don’t, then who will?”
So, Eastern Oregonians might want to give some serious thought to the hypocrisy of that statement before pursuing Greater Idaho any further.
