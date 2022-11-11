Dear newly elected officials:
With the completion of Tuesday’s general election, I thought it appropriate to recycle and re-tool a previous column from the spring primary days back in May.
You have all campaigned tirelessly for several weeks now and I admire your efforts. I have felt proxy fatigue for you as I observed your travels and events for the past few weeks. Congratulations to the winners and condolences to the ones who came up a little short in the plebiscite results. I do not “vote and tell” so my joy or disappointment in the final vote tallies will be felt and expressed in private. Allow me to share some unsolicited amateur advice with you all:
1. Be cautious with social media platforms. From my observation, you will not get accurate feedback from Fakebook. Social researcher Jonathan Haidt from the NYU School of Business claims that those most likely to fire their social media dart guns are those on the far right or far left. He states that these two demographics only make up approximately 15 percent of social media users. This leaves the more moderate majority silent. So please do not assume you can accurately measure public sentiment solely on the comments posted on your page.
2. Remember where you came from and who sacredly and sincerely voted for you: your constituents. We may have voted for you because of who you ARE NOT; now show us who you ARE.
3. Call and visit your home districts often. Stay in tune and touch via the many means of communication available to us during your time in Boise; while keeping in mind item No. 1 above. Returned calls or emails are valuable to us and we deserve at least an acknowledgement now and then.
4. Be a statesman, not a politician. Do not worry about a lobbyist score; vote your conscience. It is acceptable, at least to me, if your political dial is nudged a little as most issues presented will not be simple and single faceted in nature. This is where an explanation can be extremely helpful if we ask you why you voted “yes” or “no” on a particular bill.
5. Don’t date the interns! Be a gentleman or lady at all times. Follow the rules of decorum that befit your office and you will instill trust and confidence from the public. Those impressionable young aides need good mentors and influences for the future. They could easily be some of our future leaders. Be that person!
6. Don’t fight, name-call, belittle opponents of opinion, post half-truths, flash bunny ears or pontificate for self-aggrandizement. To quote Harry S. Truman: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” Speak your mind during debates, but mind what you speak as words have consequences. Take a lesson from Lincoln and make your own team of rivals.
7. Be open minded. Accept that you are not always right and remember that we can accomplish more good as a group than we can as individuals.
8. Do not immediately start your campaign for re-election or for the next highest office. That is not fair to the people who put you in this position. Most of us support you and have faith in you, please remember that.
One thing I have learned from my years on city council is the value of good discussion. I am famous for making a motion, inferring support, only to vote against my own motion in the final roll call vote! A result of frank, open discussion among the four council members, city staff and mayor. Don't be afraid to change your mind on an issue or ask the sometimes necessary hard questions. If the information gathered and presented during a debate or from your research on a piece of legislation is accurate and insightful, then vote the way you feel best. Any confusion afterward can easily be cleared away with good communication with us: your constituency.
Good luck, good health and go make us proud to be Idahoans!
Sincerely,
Todd Thomas
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.
