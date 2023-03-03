Kelly Boodry

Mark Twain once said, “The trouble with the world is not that people know too little; it’s that they know so many things that just aren’t so.” Mr. Twain may be on to something; however, in defense of my species, we are inundated with so much information day after day that we just don’t have the time to research everything to determine factual content. This, unfortunately, leads many of us to sometimes just push the “I believe button” and move on. It's unfortunate that our “I believe buttons” lead us to widely held beliefs that are exaggerated perceptions of people, events, illnesses, etc.

Sadly, when it comes to animal adoption, any misconceptions could lead to missed opportunities for love, companionship and the opportunity for an animal to find its forever home. Although a diagnosis of feline leukemia (FeLV) can be emotionally devastating, it is important to realize that cats with FeLV can live normal lives for prolonged periods of time. Once a cat has been diagnosed with FeLV, carefully monitoring its weight, appetite, activity level, elimination habits, appearance of the mouth and eyes, and behavior is an important part of managing this disease.

Kelly Boodry is a Pocatello native with a passion for animal advocacy. He was educated in Idaho and worked in multiple states before his retirement. 

