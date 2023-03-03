Mark Twain once said, “The trouble with the world is not that people know too little; it’s that they know so many things that just aren’t so.” Mr. Twain may be on to something; however, in defense of my species, we are inundated with so much information day after day that we just don’t have the time to research everything to determine factual content. This, unfortunately, leads many of us to sometimes just push the “I believe button” and move on. It's unfortunate that our “I believe buttons” lead us to widely held beliefs that are exaggerated perceptions of people, events, illnesses, etc.
Sadly, when it comes to animal adoption, any misconceptions could lead to missed opportunities for love, companionship and the opportunity for an animal to find its forever home. Although a diagnosis of feline leukemia (FeLV) can be emotionally devastating, it is important to realize that cats with FeLV can live normal lives for prolonged periods of time. Once a cat has been diagnosed with FeLV, carefully monitoring its weight, appetite, activity level, elimination habits, appearance of the mouth and eyes, and behavior is an important part of managing this disease.
This virus commonly causes anemia or lymphoma, but because it suppresses the immune system, it can also predispose cats to deadly infections. Yet, exposure to the feline leukemia virus doesn’t have to be a death sentence. About 70 percent of cats who encounter the virus can resist infection or eliminate the virus on their own.
FeLV is a disease that only affects cats. It cannot be transmitted to people, dogs or other animals and is passed from one cat to another through saliva, blood and, to some extent, urine and feces. The virus does not live long outside the cat’s body — probably just a few hours. As a result, grooming and fighting seem to be the commonest ways for infection to spread. Kittens can contract the disease in utero or through an infected mother’s milk. The disease is often spread by apparently healthy cats, so even if a cat appears healthy, it may be infected and able to transmit the virus.
Exposure to infected cats raises your cat’s risk of contracting FeLV, especially for kittens and young adult cats. Older cats are less likely to contract the infection because resistance seems to increase with age. For indoor-only cats, the risk of contracting FeLV is very low. Cats in multi-cat households or in catteries are more at risk, especially if they share water and food dishes and litter boxes.
It's essential that cats adopted with FeLV be an indoor-only animal. It will certainly require more effort on the adopting family’s part to carefully monitor the cat as outlined above but the reward of their companionship will more than compensate for the efforts. Cats who are positive for the feline leukemia virus require special considerations. However, they can live with other species (dogs, bunnies and so on), but must be an only cat or live with other felines who have the disease. With appropriate care and consideration, it need not be a death sentence.
Local rescue organizations frequently foster FeLV infected cats. If you feel your household is appropriate to adopt an animal with FeLV, there are opportunities to explore adoption options for these FeLV infected cats from local rescue groups.
The Aiding 2 Adoption (A2A) folks have several lovable felines with FeLV currently in foster care. If you are interested or have questions about adopting one of these guys, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
The Bannock County Humane Society (BHS) also has several super sweet felines with FeLV currently in their foster care. If you are interested or have questions about adopting one of these guys, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization.
Local animal welfare organization events and services
The Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has low-cost spay-neuter certificates available to anyone every Saturday between 1 and 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Pocatello. For more information, call PAWS at 208-406-2970.
The Bannock Humane Society (BHS) also has low cost spay-neuter certificates available to anyone every Wednesday between 7 and 8 p.m. at the BHS offices at 850 Barton Road.
The Bingham County Humane Society (BCHS) sells low cost spay-neuter certificates, for Bingham County residents only, on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. at the BCHS building in Blackfoot (766 S. Broadway) or by appointment. For more information, call BCHS at 208-680-3881.
The Bannock Humane Society (BHS) holds an adoption day the second Saturday of every month (except December) from noon to 4 pm. It is located at 850 Barton Road.
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization.
Kelly Boodry is a Pocatello native with a passion for animal advocacy. He was educated in Idaho and worked in multiple states before his retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.