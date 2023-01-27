Brian Parsons

“Extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice. And moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue.” — Barry Goldwater

Liberty is defined as free choice, free will, freedom from bondage and freedom from sin. It derives from the old French word liberte and is a foundational idea to the United States and the western world. From childhood, we pledge allegiance to the flag with Liberty and justice for all. Our Statue of Liberty has greeted newcomers for more than a century to remind them that we value Liberty above all. In our Declaration, we placed Liberty on par with Life itself.

