"The only thing that you absolutely have to know," said Albert Einstein, "is the location of the library." Today’s library goes far beyond books. In Idaho, especially in small and/or rural areas, the library can be the only place in town to hold a meeting, access reliable, high-speed internet, conduct a private telehealth appointment or serve as the safe after-school space.

Based on the needs of their local communities, public libraries loan a variety of items, including board games, learning kits, fishing poles and musical instruments, and offer an array of support and services, such as help with an employment application or class assignment, resources for changing jobs or starting a business, health and nutrition assistance, and even being a local passport center.

Michael Strickland of Pocatello teaches at Idaho State University and Boise State University.

