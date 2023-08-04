Dorothy Moon, the chairperson of the Idaho Republican Party, recently wrote two opinion pieces for the Idaho State Journal. Her July 13 article dealt with California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s early July visit to Idaho. She followed that up a week later with a column announcing former TV news anchor and never-ending-election-denier Kari Lake’s upcoming stop in Idaho.
Both articles were interesting except for one minor problem: Chairperson Moon appears to consistently get mixed up between Lake and Newsom in the two articles, which is like confusing Barbie with Oppenheimer.
First, in her July 13 opinion piece, Moon stated this about Gov. Newsom’s visit: “The ideological chaos that has consumed California and other coastal liberal states is steadily creeping inland.”
Yeah, I have no idea what she is talking about either, but that’s not the point. If by ideological she means political beliefs, and by chaos she means… chaos, then obviously Moon meant to say the ideological chaos that consumes Arizona and Kari Lake, not California and Gov. Newsom.
Nearly 50 percent of Californians register as Democrats, so no ideological chaos there. Meanwhile, as of January 2023, Arizona's registered voters include Republicans (34.7 percent), "other" (34.0 percent), Democrats (30.5 percent) and Libertarians (0.8 percent).
So, the number of Arizona voters labeled as “other” is virtually in a tie with those registered as Republican! Sounds a bit politically chaotic to me. Like, what “other” is there? The Australian Sun Ripened Warm Tomato Party? The Canadian Extreme Wrestling Party?
But the Arizona political chaos does not end there. Take the Arizona 2022 midterm election results, for example, exemplified by this AP headline at the time: “Election certification avoiding chaos, except in Arizona.”
And who was the cause of this political chaos? As everyone in the country knows, except apparently Dorothy Moon, it was none other than Kari Lake.
In her column, Moon praised Lake’s “commitment to the grassroots of our (Republican) party.” But one must wonder just how committed is Kari Lake to the Republican Party? After all, her political history indicates more of a tendency towards ideological chaos than commitment.
Lake was a registered Republican until 2006; then she switched and registered as an independent; next, she switched and registered as a Democrat in 2008, one day after Barack Obama won the Iowa caucuses; in 2012 Lake switched again and rejoined the Republican Party.
Incredibly, Lake supported Barack Obama for president in 2008. Yet, in her recently published book, she revives Donald Trump’s Obama birther conspiracy!
Perhaps that switch in commitment ties in with Lake’s burning desire to be Trump’s VP candidate.
Instead of naming her book “Unafraid: Just Getting Started,” it appears that “Whichever Way the Political Wind Blows” would be a more appropriate title.
Chairperson Moon mistakenly referred to Gavin Newsom as an incompetent leader coming to Idaho, when she must have meant Kari Lake.
Just as any knowledgeable, experienced, and skilled leader should do, Newsom ran in 2022 for re-election of governor of California on a platform addressing specific and real issues such as high-speed rail, the housing shortage, homelessness (with 39 bills signed in 2022 focused on that issue alone), and a state water plan, among other goals to improve the lives of the state’s citizens.
And on what issues critical to Arizonans did Kari Lake base her 2022 bid for state governor? Well, she claimed that the 2020 presidential election in Arizona and nationwide was “rigged and stolen”; she accused President Joe Biden and Democrats of hiding a “demonic agenda”; she proposed imprisonment for the Arizona Secretary of State (her gubernatorial opponent) and certain journalists she dislikes. And on and on with the ideological chaos.
Laughingly, when Kari Lake resigned her news anchor position following a series of controversial incidents, she bemoaned the fact that, “Not everyone is dedicated to telling the truth.”
Moon stated in her column that Gavin Newsom was coming to Idaho to “take our freedoms” and turn Idaho into a “hellscape” by using “diabolical schemes.” Wow! That’s pretty scary stuff.
Actually, Gov. Newsom was in Idaho to provide encouragement and hope for the state’s Democrats while highlighting the positive accomplishments of the Biden administration. You know, the kind of facts and optimistic support competent leaders provide.
Also during his visit, Newsom committed $10,000 to Idaho’s Democratic Party. And that is in addition to the more than $3 million he has already contributed to Democratic candidates and causes around the country.
Now, I’m not exactly sure what Kari Lake’s purpose was for visiting Idaho. But something tells me it had nothing to do with making a large donation to the state’s Republican Party.
More likely it was to raise money to pay off the thousands of dollars her attorneys have been ordered to pay by the Arizona Supreme Court for repeating "unequivocally false" election claims in court. Or maybe she needs money to pay legal fees due to a failed post-election lawsuit in one Arizona county and a potential felony charge.
Anyway, for just $5,000 you could have gotten 10 general-admission tickets to hear Republican-Independent-Democrat-Republican Kari Lake speak.
Perhaps her speech topic was "commitment."
