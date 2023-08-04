Mike Murphy

Dorothy Moon, the chairperson of the Idaho Republican Party, recently wrote two opinion pieces for the Idaho State Journal. Her July 13 article dealt with California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s early July visit to Idaho. She followed that up a week later with a column announcing former TV news anchor and never-ending-election-denier Kari Lake’s upcoming stop in Idaho.

Both articles were interesting except for one minor problem: Chairperson Moon appears to consistently get mixed up between Lake and Newsom in the two articles, which is like confusing Barbie with Oppenheimer.

Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing — Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.

