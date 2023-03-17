Todd Thomas NEW

In April of 1981, I received a call to serve as a full-time missionary in Sendai, Japan. Exciting news for the family. I was scheduled to enter the MTC (Missionary Training Center) in June of that summer following a two-month tour of Scandinavia with the Young Ambassadors music group from BYU. A grand educational and cultural experience that I thought would be a great pre-mission preparatory journey. I was crossing milestones that year that were life changing, including telling my parents out loud, for the first time, the famous words, “I love you.” When that conversation happened, the afternoon of opening my mission call, my dad sobbed tears that I had never witnessed. I cannot tell you how monumental that day was for the relationship between my parents and me. From that day forward, those words were much easier to say to each other.

The tour came and went in a flash and without any negative experiences. Before I knew it, I was deep into the all day language training and spiritual edification characteristic of the MTC model. I was happy, content, confident I was where I was supposed to be at that time of my life. Homesickness was never a thought, unlike some missionaries.

Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.

