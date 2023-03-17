In April of 1981, I received a call to serve as a full-time missionary in Sendai, Japan. Exciting news for the family. I was scheduled to enter the MTC (Missionary Training Center) in June of that summer following a two-month tour of Scandinavia with the Young Ambassadors music group from BYU. A grand educational and cultural experience that I thought would be a great pre-mission preparatory journey. I was crossing milestones that year that were life changing, including telling my parents out loud, for the first time, the famous words, “I love you.” When that conversation happened, the afternoon of opening my mission call, my dad sobbed tears that I had never witnessed. I cannot tell you how monumental that day was for the relationship between my parents and me. From that day forward, those words were much easier to say to each other.
The tour came and went in a flash and without any negative experiences. Before I knew it, I was deep into the all day language training and spiritual edification characteristic of the MTC model. I was happy, content, confident I was where I was supposed to be at that time of my life. Homesickness was never a thought, unlike some missionaries.
Tradition in those days still included family members coming to the Salt Lake City airport for send off gatherings. Therefore, we were instructed to call our parents a couple days before departure with flight times and a short conversation. Waiting my turn in line at the bank of payphones to make my collect call home, I was starting to feel something I had yet to acknowledge. Nervousness and anxiety? I was not sure exactly what it was. Mom answered and I quickly relayed the information of flight number, gate number, departure time and airline. All of a sudden, my voice started to quiver and crack, not the puberty kind of crack, but emotions. She hollered for my Dad to pick up the extension, which he did. Mom asked me to try and tell them what was wrong, why was I upset? With some effort and time, I was able to convey to them my unexpected overwhelming fear of leaving, of the unknown country, of not yet polished Japanese language skills, etc, etc. I recall feeling embarrassed that I was now afraid. I thought I was an all grown up world traveler having been away at college for a year. Why was I suddenly a blubbering boob? They listened intently and patiently, then Dad spoke.
“Remember how nervous you used to get for basketball games? You would pace around the house, almost sick to your stomach?” “Yes,” I replied. “Well, all it took was to get the jump ball over with and a couple trips up and down the floor to break a sweat, make a little contact, maybe grab a rebound, and you were fine, weren’t you?” Again, I replied, “Yes.” “This will be the same. Once your feet are on the ground in Japan and you’ve had a few days to get used to things, you’ll be fine.”
He remembered correctly. The first few trips running up and down the court were the toughest. Sometimes, within the first minute or so of the first quarter, I would intently make hard contact with my opponent and draw a quick foul, just to get the adrenaline flowing. Fortunately, that did not lead to “fouling out” of the game very often.
We did not specifically speak of that conversation again, even at the airport a day or two later. But, in my first letter home from Yamagata, Japan a week or two later, I was able to tell my parents all was well, I was adjusting just fine. I tasted sushi for the first time and loved it!. My training companion, Elder McBrierty, was a nice guy and helpful.
The “jump ball” in this situation was a 14-hour flight, moderate jet lag and surroundings full of new sights and smells. But I had made contact, grabbed a couple rebounds in the form of rudimentary conversations in a new language and broke a sweat in this new humid home away from home. From that point forward, I was never troubled by those homesick “fish out of water” feelings again. I certainly picked up a foul or two during my time in Japan in an effort to fit in, but never exited the game prematurely. This lesson has repeated itself so many times in my life. New job, new town, new co-workers, or new adult responsibilities. As always, Dad was right. Thanks, Dad. Thanks, Mom. Job well done!
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.
