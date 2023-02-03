Paul Entrikin

A recent story in the paper caught my eye and got me thinking about crime and sin. The Pope now says homosexuality is not a crime, but he says it is still a sin. Denmark says drawing a picture of Muhammad is no crime, but many Muslim Imams say it’s a sin and a death-deserving crime. Lying speech at the podium of The House of Representatives is not a crime, but is it a sin? The intertwined relationship between sin and crime is puzzling.

The words “sin” and “crime” both imply that a forbidden line has been crossed. Often it’s the same line, but not always. There is a lot of overlap between sin and crime even in “secular” societies and countries like ours; however, the Ven circles of crime and sin don’t overlap completely.

