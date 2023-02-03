A recent story in the paper caught my eye and got me thinking about crime and sin. The Pope now says homosexuality is not a crime, but he says it is still a sin. Denmark says drawing a picture of Muhammad is no crime, but many Muslim Imams say it’s a sin and a death-deserving crime. Lying speech at the podium of The House of Representatives is not a crime, but is it a sin? The intertwined relationship between sin and crime is puzzling.
The words “sin” and “crime” both imply that a forbidden line has been crossed. Often it’s the same line, but not always. There is a lot of overlap between sin and crime even in “secular” societies and countries like ours; however, the Ven circles of crime and sin don’t overlap completely.
The melodious Ink Spots sang a love song that soulfully croons, “It’s a sin to tell a lie.” For the duped lover, an insincere “I love you” certainly is cruel, but is it actually a sin?
When the boundary lines of sin are set aside in unbelief and there is no legal consequence for crime, civilization breaks down. We’ve seen how individuals and mobs can justify the most heinous acts of violence and claim it’s not a sin to break the law if the crime is an expression of “social justice.” But in truth “social justice” crime is just another form of vigilante mob violence where both sin and crime run rampant hand in hand.
What was once a crime can become a non-crime, but does that wipe away the sin? It works the other way around too. Behavior can be retroactively criminalized. Does sin track the law or is sin something that waxes and wanes independently from the shifting definition of crime?
A number of Idaho residents are the distant fruit of what was once legal and now illegal polygamy. Was it a sin when it was legal or did it become a sin when polygamy became a crime? Both? Neither? As the joke goes, what will the devil do with all those departed souls who ate meat on Friday?
Some say that we need to live in a sin-ruled society. They would have everyone abide in a theocracy where sin by definition is the same as crime. Others deny the deity-basis for sin altogether and hold forth that there is no such thing as sin. To them, crime should be defined by the natural instincts of man refined and polished up a bit by wise, rational philosophical thinkers.
But there’s the problem. Whose deity and whose philosophy is most beneficial and the one we should collectively believe and trust? Who gets to draw the lines between bad manners and sinful or criminal behavior? This is where our individual self awareness, free will and divine inspiration comes into play.
Humans are not ruled by immutable instincts. Unlike the animal kingdoms, we can choose not to steal whatever we want, choose not to rape whenever we like and choose not to kill just because we can. We have free will and with that the ability to control our actions and defer gratification even up to the time we eventually die and rely on the rewards of a hereafter. Our ability to control our baser instincts is what defines and makes for civilization.
But not all people exercise self control all of the time and that’s where the guilt of sin and the punishments of a code of laws comes into play. Hammurabi worshiped and likely feared the god of Babylon, but he still wrote a code of laws that were not attributed to his god.
Those who don’t feel the pricks of guilt for sinful behavior must still feel the discipline of a code of laws. Those whose actions put them afoul of the code of laws may also feel the pangs of guilt for sin.
Society becomes unsettled if the gap between the established code of laws and what society defines as “sin” is too great. The laws that define “crime” can only stray so far from society’s definition of sin and vice versa without discord. That’s where we are today in our divided society.
The laws that define “crime” are changing more quickly than what is generally accepted as “sin.” The gap between sin and crime has widened to the discomfort of both the believer and the nonbeliever.
For example, at its core the abortion issue is not pro-life versus my-body-my-choice. It’s a struggle over the gap between sin and crime. The struggle between alphabet people for acceptance/normalization and parental rights, preserving childhood innocence, locker room privacy and actual women-only sports is at its core a struggle caused by the widening gap between crime and sin.
The gap between sin and crime is not all that divides us today. Illogical decisions driven by the irrelevant criteria of race and the delusion of mental gender self-selection are the core of today’s “woke” policies and practices. In its quest for equity, wokefullness sets science aside and ignores both sin and crime.
It’s not an unreasonable fear of (pick your xxx-phobia) that causes rejection of wokefullness. Furthermore, the belief in the worth of each soul is a value shared by both the woke and the unwoke.
“Going woke” will be divisive as long as it requires accepting racial or gender based equity excuses as a free pass for sin or crime. What’s more, preferential woke equity employment and school admission policies look a lot like old-time discrimination and are likely prima facie crimes.
Gender gymnastics in sports, restrooms and showers are rejected by many as an unscientific sinful or criminal accommodation for the gender challenged. The woke claim they stand for inclusion, but today’s wokeness is actually a divider.
These are pretty deep topics and I’m still not able to say for sure when sin is a crime or when crime is a sin. I’m not the Pope. So to be on the safe side I think I’ll trust the Ink Spots on this one. I’m pretty sure it’s a sin to tell a lie.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.
