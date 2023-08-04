With respect to the terse two phrases of the First Amendment that refer to religion — “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion (Establishment Clause), or prohibiting the free exercise thereof (Exercise Clause)” — those who study the decisions of the U.S. Supreme Court tell us that the Court has employed varied and inconsistent interpretations of what they mean. In the case of the Establishment Clause, one interpretive extreme has been what’s called the “separation” view, recalling Jefferson’s insistence that there should be “a wall of separation” between church and state; a contrary interpretation might be called the “conciliation” view, which holds that religion has had a long and close association with American government, and is itself protected by the Exercise Clause, so a certain mingling of church and state is perfectly acceptable, especially if viewed from that historical perspective (which is the current leaning of the court’s six-person conservative majority; all of whom are practicing Catholics, with the exception of one Episcopalian, who was raised as a Catholic).

In the early 1970s, SCOTUS devised a test to determine when a piece of legislation did not violate the Establishment Clause. It was called “the Lemon Test” and essentially required that 1) the law have a secular purpose; 2) the law neither advance nor inhibit religion; 3) the law not promote excessive entanglement between religion and government.

Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.