With respect to the terse two phrases of the First Amendment that refer to religion — “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion (Establishment Clause), or prohibiting the free exercise thereof (Exercise Clause)” — those who study the decisions of the U.S. Supreme Court tell us that the Court has employed varied and inconsistent interpretations of what they mean. In the case of the Establishment Clause, one interpretive extreme has been what’s called the “separation” view, recalling Jefferson’s insistence that there should be “a wall of separation” between church and state; a contrary interpretation might be called the “conciliation” view, which holds that religion has had a long and close association with American government, and is itself protected by the Exercise Clause, so a certain mingling of church and state is perfectly acceptable, especially if viewed from that historical perspective (which is the current leaning of the court’s six-person conservative majority; all of whom are practicing Catholics, with the exception of one Episcopalian, who was raised as a Catholic).
In the early 1970s, SCOTUS devised a test to determine when a piece of legislation did not violate the Establishment Clause. It was called “the Lemon Test” and essentially required that 1) the law have a secular purpose; 2) the law neither advance nor inhibit religion; 3) the law not promote excessive entanglement between religion and government.
This test, which definitely favored the “separation” view, was publicly rejected by the court years later, and it’s quite clear that the present court takes a far more lenient view of what sort of laws are compatible with the Establishment Clause. Recent decisions allow state monies to be spent (under certain circumstances), to aid religious schools, a school teacher may engage in private religious prayer during a public-school event, a postal worker has the right to refuse to work on the sabbath; and a company has a right to refuse service to a customer if that service conflicts with its owner’s religious beliefs. To top off this emasculation of the Establishment Clause: next year, in Oklahoma, the nation’s first public religious charter school will open.
As an atheist, I am naturally inclined to support as rigorous a separation of church and state as is imaginable. I do so, however, not simply because I think there are historical grounds for supporting a “wall of separation” interpretation of the Establishment Clause, but because I think that, from a wider perspective, religion (especially Christianity) and democracy are substantially incompatible.
Let’s not forget that Christianity, like most religious social organization systems, is an authoritarian, not a democratic, system. Though there may be Christian sects in which congregations have some voice in determining minor doctrinal issues, for the most part the “truths” of the faith are determined by the purported “word of God” in Scripture, as interpreted by the religious hierarchy of the sect concerned. Even if a sect insists that the ordinary Christian can grasp the meaning of scripture, God’s word is law, it’s not just an opinion to be weighed against others. It’s “received truth,” it’s “handed-down,” to be obeyed. No one would dispute that Scripture contains good advice on how humans should behave, but let’s give credit where it is due: Christianity has taken the common wisdom of humans who have struggled to live together for thousands of years and put those precepts in God’s mouth.
In any case, democracies do not operate on “handed-down” commandments. In a democracy, the people select their leaders and approve the laws of the land. Those laws are not “handed down,” they are “handed up,” from the people to the people’s government.
For Christians, let’s not forget, the Christian God is “the King of Kings,” and, in Christianity’s heyday, the Middle Ages, there were many European kings who claimed to be doing God’s bidding on earth and were, like God himself, absolute rulers in their own realms. They were not elected, they did answer to their subjects, they did not consult their subjects or concern themselves with popular opinion. Their word was law. That’s the Christian tradition of how God rules.
Keep in mind, as well, that there is absolutely no evidence that the world as Christians envision it, has ever existed. Christians believe that it does, because they choose to do so. It’s a matter of faith, not evidence. Faith, therefore, is a valued capacity among Christians. The deeper your faith, and the more powerful your religious convictions are, the more praiseworthy a believer you are. And let’s not neglect to recall that when you accept something as “God’s truth,” that truth is absolute, unchangeable and unquestionable.
In the democratic world, on the other hand, while the opinions of the people are of supreme importance, it’s expected that there will be grounds for those opinions, not just belief in them. The grounds may be as quasi-certain as scientific knowledge, or only as certain as the reported news and one’s personal experience of being a citizen of the country, subject to its laws and living the life it makes possible; but some basis for an opinion is required. Complete certainty about anything is neither expected nor often encountered; there are just competing viewpoints. What point would there be to democracy if certainty was readily available? Why bother with all the rigamarole of voting if there was a local oracle who knew, for certain, what laws should be passed and exactly what rights should belong to each person?
Such certainty is the province of religion alone. You are probably aware that Ohio Republicans are seeking ways to cripple the public’s attempt to bring the issue of abortion (now illegal by legislative action) to a vote of the general public in the form of a state ballot issue amending their state’s constitution to include a right to abortion. Those Republicans, fully aware that a majority of voters are likely to favor such an addition, are seeking to bring about a last-minute increase in the vote-percentage required to pass such an amendment. They wish, in other words, to retain their anti-abortion law by denying majority rule. Is this the act of people committed to democracy, or rather the act of people who harbor a Christian certainty that abortion is morally wrong, and will betray democracy to make that religious belief the law for everyone?
The question is: where lies the ultimate allegiance of the believing Christian? Is it to democracy, that realm of endless disagreement and little (if any) certainty, that land of unsatisfactory compromises and unwilling (but necessary) tolerance of others’ opinions, or is it to the realm of the supposed “higher” truth, where certainty is abundant, and one happily bows to the authority of a King of the Universe whose Word is Law. I wouldn’t bet on democracy.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.