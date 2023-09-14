The U.S. is in the midst of a vigorous political backlash aimed at the societal progress that our democracy has managed to achieve over the past fifty years. What we now see in the news every day is a political version of “the return of the repressed”: racists murdering black people at random; men telling women how they must live their lives; sexual minorities being oppressed and deprived of their right to be who they are. And then there’s the threat of our democracy becoming an autocracy.

The question is: will we weather this period of regression? Naturally enough, as we face this backlash, we’re preoccupied with how incomplete our achievement of justice and equality still is, and on how, having actually lost some ground, we must increase our efforts.

Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.

(1) comment

Old Crow

Evidently you need to look up the definition of

Autocracy......because with Biden weaponizing

The Justice Department, FBI, IRS, and CIA to attack his political enemies and making millions

For his family by making trade deals and giving

Aid to foreign governments......we are obviously

Experiencing an autocracy.

