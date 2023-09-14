The U.S. is in the midst of a vigorous political backlash aimed at the societal progress that our democracy has managed to achieve over the past fifty years. What we now see in the news every day is a political version of “the return of the repressed”: racists murdering black people at random; men telling women how they must live their lives; sexual minorities being oppressed and deprived of their right to be who they are. And then there’s the threat of our democracy becoming an autocracy.
The question is: will we weather this period of regression? Naturally enough, as we face this backlash, we’re preoccupied with how incomplete our achievement of justice and equality still is, and on how, having actually lost some ground, we must increase our efforts.
Perhaps our anxiety about our present situation might lessen if we reminded ourselves of just how steady, inexorable and transformative our progress has been over the past fifty years, at least with respect to our recognition of human rights and social justice.
I happen to have lived through those fifty years, and experienced that progress. As I look back at the years of my adolescence, which were generally happy ones, I’m struck by the complacency of the era and its lack of self-examination. It was a time of unquestioned norms, stereotypes, and prejudice. Here are a few snapshots:
In those days, there were just two sexes and, though gay people were known to exist, they and their “deviant” behaviors were never brought up in polite company and they simply stayed in the shadows, aware that their existence was an anomalous embarrassment to “normality”. If someone had, in those days, proposed having a gay pride parade it would have been taken as a joke; the possibility that a federal law would one day support same-sex marriage was unimaginable.
As for women’s rights, though women had assumed male responsibilities during the war, in the immediate post-war period they returned to their pre-war roles (though undoubtedly changed by the experience). A tell-tale feature of conversations in those days was that when people referred to an unnamed doctor, or lawyer, or CEO, or professor, or politician, or even a broadcast media journalist, people invariably used the pronoun “he.” Today, I’d wager that there’s no profession for which “he or she” isn’t needed to accurately designate an unnamed practitioner.
With respect to race relations, my experience was minimal. Most of the black people that I saw where I lived (a Midwest university town) were university
athletes. I never encountered racist attitudes, but that was probably because blacks were not a real presence in my community. Nonetheless, on the national scene, discrimination against black people in the south was in the news beginning in the fifties: Brown v. Board of education (1954), Rosa Parks (1955), Eisenhower’s Civil Rights Act (1957), the Woolworth lunch-counter sit-in of 1960. I learned what Jim Crow meant and I realized that discrimination and subjugation had condemned black people to poverty and ignorance and that they (just like women), had been excluded from the upper echelons of American business, media, education and politics. But if you watch television news today, you’ll regularly see not just black agitators, but black mayors, lawyers, congressmen, authors and teachers.
Let me be clear, I do not believe that women and racial and sexual minorities have achieved the equal treatment that they deserve; there is still much for us to accomplish. But I regard the transformations in the lives of women, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community over the last fifty years as substantial and, more significantly, irreversible. I’d argue that what the assorted social “movements” have achieved cannot be undone. It’s the old “putting the toothpaste back into the tube” situation. The current right-wing attempt to reinstate a social order whose inequities took decades to expose and curtail is about as likely to succeed as DeSantis’s ban on saying “gay” in classrooms will force homosexuals back into the closet.
The lesson of all this? It’s that, by and large, the American people will continue to be receptive to proposals for reshaping our country in accordance with our evolving understanding of what “freedom and equality” require. The real danger that we face is not the temporary reversal of particular remedies for injustice, but the disablement of our democratic process, and ensuing frustration of the public’s clear inclination to right the wrongs that still disfigure our society.
Keep in mind that the first Trump administration chose to make its voter base the roughly 30% of the population that did not approve of the societal progress described above, the people who had not benefited from the acknowledgement of the civil and human rights of women and minorities, the people who had, in fact, lost status because others had gained it. Trump openly sympathized with those who nurtured prejudices and cultivated bigotry. He promised to support those religionists who believed that extending equal treatment under the law to women and sexual minorities was incompatible with God’s plan.
Trump also created a U.S. Supreme Court dominated by Catholics who, when deliberating on a case, do not hesitate to rule as their faith dictates, and treat the Constitution not as a living document which must be shaped by present-day concerns and societal beliefs, but as an 18th century document frozen in its meaning forever.
Trump Republicans have turned their backs on democracy; it no longer serves their purposes. They regard our last fifty years of democracy-delivered progress as degeneration. To achieve their goals, they will not hesitate to manipulate democracy when they can get the results they want, as they have done in states under Republican legislative control, but their major aim now, having failed in their attempt at a coup d’état, is to succeed in re-electing Trump. If they can achieve that, they make no secret of their intention to abandon the will of the majority as the source of guidance for our country, and put in its place the will of their president.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.
(1) comment
Evidently you need to look up the definition of
Autocracy......because with Biden weaponizing
The Justice Department, FBI, IRS, and CIA to attack his political enemies and making millions
For his family by making trade deals and giving
Aid to foreign governments......we are obviously
Experiencing an autocracy.
