Another failure to perform by the Feds. This time it’s the marshal of the Supreme Court who failed in her duties. Is anyone shocked or surprised? It’s just another day in our two-tiered, Biden justice system.

“Supreme Court Marshal Gail A. Curley issued a statement Friday afternoon correcting a ‘glaring omission’ (emphasis added) in her report released Thursday on the leak last May 2nd of a draft ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization abortion case. Curley’s initial report said the source of the leak had not been determined and that all court staff had denied being the leaker and had signed sworn affidavits to that effect. Not mentioned was any investigation of the Justices.” (The Gateway Pundit, Kristenn Taylor January 20, 2023)

Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.

