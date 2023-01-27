Another failure to perform by the Feds. This time it’s the marshal of the Supreme Court who failed in her duties. Is anyone shocked or surprised? It’s just another day in our two-tiered, Biden justice system.
“Supreme Court Marshal Gail A. Curley issued a statement Friday afternoon correcting a ‘glaring omission’ (emphasis added) in her report released Thursday on the leak last May 2nd of a draft ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization abortion case. Curley’s initial report said the source of the leak had not been determined and that all court staff had denied being the leaker and had signed sworn affidavits to that effect. Not mentioned was any investigation of the Justices.” (The Gateway Pundit, Kristenn Taylor January 20, 2023)
Let’s have another look at this leak investigation report shall we. The “glaring omission” was not the postscript about not mentioning the questioning of the justices. Of course the Supreme Court Marshal Curley interviewed each justice.
The actual “glaring omission” in the report was the missing name of the person or persons who leaked the draft ruling! It took eight months, 126 interviews and a 23-page report to get around to the main point, which is Marshal Curley admitting, “I failed.”
That’s just not good enough. How hard Marshal Curley tried to solve the case is interesting, but irrelevant. With the leaker still at large, the left can continue to make the absurd claim that it was a pro-life agent who leaked the draft opinion. A classic case of projection if ever there was one.
We’ve come to expect incompetent performance from President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and every cabinet member in this administration. That’s a consequence of the elections corrupted by the Democratic Party’s media manipulation and hiding damning facts from the masses. The Big Lies, cover-ups and censorship by the DOJ and the FBI are legion. Now we have Marshal Curley’s failure to successfully perform a leak investigation in the small domain of the Supreme Court. It’s just too much to abide.
Marshal Curley can’t be allowed to just shrug her shoulders and say in effect, “Well, we really, really tried, so now let’s move on.” Since the 90-plus court employees all swear they didn’t do it then someone with police power needs to expand the investigation outside the courthouse. If Marshal Curley’s jurisdiction or resources are insufficient to go beyond the court’s boundaries, Congress or the chief justice himself should demand the investigation be handed over to Federal Marshals or even, if we are really desperate, to the FBI.
The investigation of the leak has exposed some embarrassing, loose data security practices within the court. Some clerks shared the inner workings of the court and the draft opinion itself with their spouses or partners. Did the investigation expand to include checking out those spouses and partners, including their social media activity and their potential connections to the media hacks at Politico? Doesn’t look like it.
The identification of security gaps in the operation of the Supreme Court is a positive effect of the leak, but that’s the only thing positive about it.
The leak precipitated an assassination attempt on Justice Kavanagh and put his family at risk. “Nicholas Roske of Simi Valley was allegedly spotted by two U.S. Marshals wearing black clothes and carrying a backpack getting out of a cab in front of Kavanagh's house. … A Glock 17 pistol, two magazines, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, screwdriver, nail punch, crowbar, pistol light and duct tape were in the backpack, according to the affidavit.” (ABC News)
And that’s hardly the end of the mayhem that was set in motion by the leak. “More than 100 crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs), pro-life organizations and churches have been attacked, some more than once, since the May 2 leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade.” (Fox News).
Despite surveillance footage and boastful confessions by the organized thugs of Jane’s Revenge have we seen any arrests? The FBI can infiltrate every right wing group in the country, but they can’t locate the goons who deface and vandalize Biden’s and Pelosi’s churches?
The unsuccessful investigation of the Supreme Court leak further illustrates the double standards of our two-tiered justice system.
The Supreme Court’s credentials are already tainted by equity-activist appointees. Now more than ever the Court needs to show that it won’t be mocked or threatened. It’s time for the Chief Justice Roberts to pound his gavel, make some noise, and demand the investigation produce results. Even my youngest grandchild knows that, “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.”
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.
