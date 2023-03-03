The Republican-led Idaho Legislature has been on a tear this session to “fix” the state’s education system. Here are some of the bold moves made by conservatives so far.
The Senate Education Committee endorsed Senate Bill 1071, which prohibits all instruction on “human sexuality, sexual orientation or gender identity” prior to fifth grade.
Those actually involved in education vow that, to the best of their knowledge, this is not happening in the public schools.
Yet Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, apparently is privy to secret information unavailable to everyone else in the state as he testified to an audience made up largely of elected trustees who belong to the Idaho School Boards Association, “I would submit to everyone in this room that it is happening.”
All one can presume is that Sen. Lenney, who homeschools his children, must be covertly attending elementary schools disguised as a fourth-grader. I wonder how he did on his ISAT.
In another move to benefit education, the House Education Committee voted to send HB 105 to the House floor. The bill would require districts to display the national motto — In God We Trust — in schools if a poster with those words is donated to the district.
Well, that should look just great hanging on a wall in one of the many dilapidated school buildings located throughout the state.
Also coming out of the House Education Committee was a bill sponsored by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, which would add her definition of abstinence to state law. Ehardt’s bill would define abstinence as “the absence of any sexual activity prior to marriage.”
Not sure why Rep. Ehardt thinks Idaho parents are not capable of consulting a dictionary, which would likely define abstinence as “the fact or practice of restraining oneself from indulging in something.” As in, “State legislators should practice abstinence from introducing asinine bills.”
And no session of the Idaho Legislature would be complete without Republicans introducing a bill that attempts to solve the never-ending gender and school bathrooms access issue.
These bills are all certainly… uh, interesting and will no doubt do wonders to improve the quality of education for children.
Yet, one can’t help but get the feeling that there must be more important issues concerning the state’s education system — like possibly doing something about public school infrastructure since reports issued over the last few years indicate that the walls could come tumbling down anytime unless the Legislature takes action.
And that brings us to Senate Bill 1038.
Earlier this month, the Idaho Legislature’s Senate Education Committee passed SB 1038, which would allocate $45 million to create an education savings account (ESA) for parents to use toward their children’s enrollment in private schools or homeschools.
If it became law, the ESA would have allotted families approximately $6,000 for each child homeschooled or enrolled in a private school, both of which operate under a laissez-faire system regarding standards or curriculum.
Though homeschools and private schools are fine per se, without some accountability regarding state requirements like public schools have, it would be unfair to allocate them state funds.
Fortunately, the bill died this week in the full Senate.
With this bill, it appears that, instead of resuscitating the state schools’ infrastructure, the ultimate objective of some Idaho Republican legislators is to set Idaho education back 400 years — to the Colonial Period.
Education during America’s Colonial Period (1607–1776) consisted of 1) private tutors, 2) private schools, 3) homeschooling by parents, 4) no public schools and 5) no education standards.
If it had passed into law, SB 1038 could have ultimately resulted in Idaho education consisting of 1) private tutors, 2) private schools, 3) homeschooling by parents, 4) elimination of public schools and 5) elimination of any type of education standard for Idaho students.
In Idaho, there are 11,727 homeschooled kids (an estimate since no one knows for sure), and 75 percent of homeschooling parents nationwide say that moral/religious instruction is a major impetus for homeschooling. In addition, there are 17,897 students enrolled in private schools, most of which are affiliated with religions (93 out of 142). Based on the Arizona ESA model, those numbers could be expected to double in one year.
No doubt more bills like SB 1038 are coming down the pike. So it’s possible a Colonial Era education schedule like this will be coming to your district soon:
Girls will be homeschooled in sewing, cooking, gardening and nursing.
While boys will attend Colonial Grammar School:
Monday: An examination based on the previous Sunday’s sermon
Tuesday to Thursday: Latin syllables, words and rules of grammar necessary to lead religious worship
Friday: Examinations and punishments
Saturday: Study of the catechism and some mathematics
Colonial grammar schools were heavily reliant upon tuition, resulting in a student population drawn primarily from the upper classes. As one historian said, “In the colonial era, all schools were ‘public’ in the sense that anyone who could afford it could go.”
With bills such as SB 1038, one gets the impression that is the long-term goal of some Republicans.
Fourth graders in Idaho last week proposed to the Legislature that it officially designate the Oryctodromeus as the state dinosaur. If certain Republicans in Boise get their way, they will eventually create a state dinosaur — but it will be called “Education.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.